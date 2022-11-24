UPESEAT 2023 Application Form Released at upes.ac.in, Apply Here

UPESEAT 2023:The Univerity of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun has released the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies Engineering Aptitude Test (UPESEAT) application form 2023 for various UG and PG Courses. Candidates who are willing to take admission can fill out the UPESEAT application form at upes.ac.in. The application process consists of registration, form filling, document upload, and fee payment.

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before filling out the examination form. The application fee for UPESEAT 2023 is Rs. 1,350. Besides the UPESEAT form, candidates can also get admission based on their JEE Main and Class 12th scores. The exam date is yet to be announced by the authorities. Selected candidates will get admitted into various courses offered by the University- Engineering, management, design, law, commerce, mass communication, etc.

UPESEAT 2023 Application form - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to fill UPESEAT 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must fill out the application form at upes.ac.in. The UPESEAT 2023 will pave the way for various UG and PG courses offered by the university. Candidates are advised to follow these steps to fill up the application form -

Step1: Visit the official website i.e. upes.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on apply now

Step 3: Enter details like - Name, address, DOB, course, etc.

Step 4: After registration, log in with username and password

Step 5: Upload a passport-size picture and signature

Step 6: Submit the application and pay the fee

Step 7: Take a screenshot of the payment confirmation

Documents Required for UPESEAT 2023 Application Form

Candidates applying for UPESEAT must be aware of the important documents that they have to upload. While filling out the application form, the candidate must possess these necessary documents. This is a list of documents required for the UPESEAT 2023 application form-

Class 12th and 10th mark sheet

ID Proof- Aadhar card, Voter ID, passport, etc

Scanned passport-size photograph and signature

Credit/Debit card information for fee payment

