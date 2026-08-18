UPTAC 2026 Counselling: Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at uptac.samarth.edu.in

The UPTAC 2026 Special Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released today, August 18, 2026. To view and download the result, candidates need to visit the official UPTAC counselling website uptac.samarth.edu.in and log in using their registration details and password. Once the candidate is logged in, the details of the institute and course assigned will be displayed. If a candidate is allotted a seat, it is important to download their provisional allotment letter and complete all required steps. Such as fee payment and reporting, within the given timeline to secure your admission. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for specific instructions regarding the next process for seat allotment.

UPTAC Special Round 1 Dates

In the table below, candidates can check the Round 4 dates of the UPTAC counselling process: