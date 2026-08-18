UPTAC 2026 Counselling: Special Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today at uptac.samarth.edu.in
The UPTAC 2026 Special Round 1 seat allotment result is released today, August 18. Special Round 1 is being conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU to fill vacant seats. To check it, visit the official UPTAC counselling website and log in using your registration number or email ID and password.
The UPTAC 2026 Special Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released today, August 18, 2026. To view and download the result, candidates need to visit the official UPTAC counselling website uptac.samarth.edu.in and log in using their registration details and password. Once the candidate is logged in, the details of the institute and course assigned will be displayed. If a candidate is allotted a seat, it is important to download their provisional allotment letter and complete all required steps. Such as fee payment and reporting, within the given timeline to secure your admission. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for specific instructions regarding the next process for seat allotment.
UPTAC Special Round 1 Dates
In the table below, candidates can check the Round 4 dates of the UPTAC counselling process:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Seat Allotment
|
August 18
|
Seat vacancy For Special Round 2
|
August 18
|
Physical Reporting (in case of non-reporting, the allotted seat will be deemed cancelled; no refund will be provided for any reason)
|
August 19 to 21
How to Check UPTAC 2026 Special Counselling Round 1 Result?
Candidates can check the steps below to check UPTAC special round allotment result:
- Visit the official website of UPTAC counselling at uptac.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on the login link.
- Log in using the registration number/email ID and password.
- The allotted institute and branch will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.
Check: UPTAC 2026 special round 1 allotment link (active soon)
What After Seat Allotment UPTAC Special Round 1
Getting a seat in UPTAC Special Round 1 is not the end of the admission process. Candidates allotted seats must follow the instructions for physical reporting and complete the required admission formalities.
Also Check: Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow
Also Check: SLAT 2027 Exam Date OUT; Registration, Pattern, Important Details
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.