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UPTAC 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; AKTU Seat Allotment Result on July 18

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 17:02 IST

UPTAC 2026 Round 1 choice filling and locking ends today, July 16, at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Check the seat allotment date, counselling schedule, and what candidates should do next.

UPTAC 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; AKTU Seat Allotment Result on July 18
UPTAC 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; AKTU Seat Allotment Result on July 18
Register for Result Updates

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kamal Technical University (AKTU) will close the UPTAC Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking process today, July 16, 2026. Candidates who have successfully completed the counselling registration process and document verification can submit and lock their preferred colleges and courses. Candidates can apply for the Round 1 choice filling process through the official website, uptac.samarth.edu.in before the given deadline. The round 1 seat allotment will be announced by July 18, 2026. 

Candidates are advised to carefully look and review their preferences before locking them, as the final locked preferences will be considered for seat allotment.

UPTAC Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Event

Date

Choice Filling Begins

July 13, 2026 (4 PM)

Last Date for Choice Filling & Locking

July 16, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

July 18, 2026

Seat Confirmation & Willingness

July 18 to July 20, 2026

How to Compkete UPTAC 2026 Choice Filling?

  1. Visit the Official Website: uptac.samarth.edu.in
  2. Click on the UPTAC Counselling 2026 candidates login
  3. Login using your application number and password
  4. Open the choice filling section
  5. Select the preferred institute and courses according to your choice
  6. Arrange the selected choices, according to your priority
  7. Review, lock and submit the choice filling form
  8. Save and download the confirmation page for future reference

UPTAC Seat Allotment Process

The round 1 seat allotment will be based on multiple factors, including:

  • JEE Main 2026 rank or other applicable entrance exam scores
  • Category wise reservation norms
  • Candidates locked preferences
  • Availability of seats in participating institutes

What After The Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates who receive a seat allotment will have to:

  • Check their respective allotted institutes and programme
  • Pay the given seat acceptance fee within the timeline
  • Choose either Freeze or Float Option

Failure to complete these steps within the stipulated time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 17:02 IST

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