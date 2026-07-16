UPTAC 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; AKTU Seat Allotment Result on July 18

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kamal Technical University (AKTU) will close the UPTAC Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking process today, July 16, 2026. Candidates who have successfully completed the counselling registration process and document verification can submit and lock their preferred colleges and courses. Candidates can apply for the Round 1 choice filling process through the official website, uptac.samarth.edu.in before the given deadline. The round 1 seat allotment will be announced by July 18, 2026.

Candidates are advised to carefully look and review their preferences before locking them, as the final locked preferences will be considered for seat allotment.

UPTAC Counselling 2026: Important Dates