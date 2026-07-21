UPTAC 2026: Round 2 Choice Filling Opens at uptac.admissions.nic.in; Round 1 Fee Payment Till July 22
UPTAC 2026 Round 2 choice filling and choice modification have begun. AKTU has also extended the Round 1 seat acceptance fee payment deadline to July 22. Check the revised schedule, direct link, and admission process.
Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has started the UPTAC Round 2 Choice Filling and modification process for the BTech Admissions through the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC. Candidates who opted for the float option after Round 1 Seat Allotment can now modify, rearrange, add or delete the preferred colleges and branches by logging in to the official website. Along with the start of the Round 2 choice filling, AKTU has also extended the Round 1 Fee payment deadline till July 22, 2026. It is giving the candidates additional time to confirm their allotted seats.
UPTAC 2026 Revised Schedule
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Event
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Date
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Round 2 Choice Filling & Modification Begins
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July 21, 2026
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Last Date for Round 1 Seat Acceptance Fee Payment
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July 22, 2026
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Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
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As per the official counselling schedule
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Reporting to Allotted Institutes
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After seat allotment
Who Can Participate in Round 2 Choice Filling?
The Round 2 Choice Filling is available for candidates who:
- Selected Float after Round 1 Seat Allotment
- Wish to upgrade their allotted college or branch
- Want to modify, add, reorder, delete their selected choices before Round 2 allotment
How to Fill or Modify Choices for UPTAC Round 2
- Visit the Official Website: uptac.samarth.edu.in
- Log in using the application number and password
- Click on the Round 2 Choice Filling Link
- Add, remove, rearrange or modify the preferred institutes and branches
- Save the changes and lock the choices before the deadline
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required During Admission
- Class 10 and 12 Marksheet
- JEE Main 2026 Scorecard
- Category Certificate
- Domicile Certificate
- Aadhar Card or valid photo ID
- Seat Allotment Letter
- Passport size photo
- Seat Acceptance fee payment receipt
What is the Float Option
Candidates who selected Float option after Round 1 retain their currently allotted seat while remaining eligible for a higher preference seat in the next counselling round. If a better preference becomes available in Round 2, the previous allotment is automatically upgraded.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.