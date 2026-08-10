UPTAC Counselling 2026: Tentative Vacancy for Special Round BTech Admissions Out at uptac.samarth.edu.in

UPTAC Special Counselling Round: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has released the tentative vacancy for Special Round BTech Admissions. Candidates participating in the Special Round 1 of counselling can visit the official website to check the seat vacancies for admissions.

According to the schedule, the registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 2 will close today, August 10, 2026. The window for candidates to enter the choices for the Special Round Admission will close on August 12, 2026. Special Round seat allotment result will be announced on August 13, 2026.

UPTAC BTech Special Round Counselling 2026 registration link is available at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the special counselling round through the direct link given below.