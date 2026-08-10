UPTAC Counselling 2026: Tentative Vacancy for Special Round BTech Admissions Out at uptac.samarth.edu.in
UPTAC counselling 2026 Special round tentative vacancy has been released. The window to register for the special round of counselling closes today. Follow the steps provided below to register.
UPTAC Special Counselling Round: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has released the tentative vacancy for Special Round BTech Admissions. Candidates participating in the Special Round 1 of counselling can visit the official website to check the seat vacancies for admissions.
According to the schedule, the registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 2 will close today, August 10, 2026. The window for candidates to enter the choices for the Special Round Admission will close on August 12, 2026. Special Round seat allotment result will be announced on August 13, 2026.
UPTAC BTech Special Round Counselling 2026 registration link is available at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the special counselling round through the direct link given below.
UPTAC BTech Special Round Counselling Registration - Click Here
UPTAC Tentative Vacancy Special Round - Click Here
UPTAC Counselling 2026 Special Round Counselling Schedule
Candidates participating in the BTech Special Round counselling can check the complete schedule below.
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Registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not
withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 1
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Completed
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Registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 2
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August 9 to 10, 2026
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Payment of Special Round Fee Rs 20000
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August 9 to 10, 2026
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Document Verification
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August 9 to 11, 2026
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Choice Filling
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August 9 to 12, 2026
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Seat Allotment (No Refund)
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August 13, 2026
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Seat Vacancy for Special Round 2
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August 13, 2026
UPTAC Counselling 2026 Special Round Registration
The link for candidates to register for UPTAC counselling 2026 special round is open until today. Candidates participating in the BTech special round must make sure they complete the registration process. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC counselling
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Log in with the required credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application
Step 6: Upload documents required for verification
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Step 9: Log in to click on choice filling
Step 10: Enter choices in the order of preference for allotment
Step 11: Review an lock the choices
Step 12: Save and click on submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.