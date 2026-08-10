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UPTAC Counselling 2026: Tentative Vacancy for Special Round BTech Admissions Out at uptac.samarth.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:52 IST

UPTAC counselling 2026 Special round tentative vacancy has been released. The window to register for the special round of counselling closes today. Follow the steps provided below to register. 

UPTAC Special Round BTech
UPTAC Special Round BTech
Register for Result Updates

UPTAC Special Counselling Round:  Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has released the tentative vacancy for Special Round BTech Admissions. Candidates participating in the Special Round 1 of counselling can visit the official website to check the seat vacancies for admissions.  

According to the schedule, the registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 2 will close today, August 10, 2026. The window for candidates to enter the choices for the Special Round Admission will close on August 12, 2026. Special Round seat allotment result will be announced on August 13, 2026. 

UPTAC BTech Special Round Counselling 2026 registration link is available at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the special counselling round through the direct link given below.

UPTAC BTech Special Round Counselling Registration - Click Here

UPTAC Tentative Vacancy Special Round - Click Here

UPTAC Counselling 2026 Special Round Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the BTech Special Round counselling can check the complete schedule below.

Registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not

withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 1

Completed

Registration for Special Round 1 (Candidates with Seats Allotted earlier and not withdrawn will not be allowed) Phase 2 

August 9 to 10, 2026

Payment of Special Round Fee Rs 20000 

August 9 to 10, 2026 

Document Verification

August 9 to 11, 2026

Choice Filling 

August 9 to 12, 2026

Seat Allotment (No Refund) 

August 13, 2026

Seat Vacancy for Special Round 2 

August 13, 2026

UPTAC Counselling 2026 Special Round Registration

The link for candidates to register for UPTAC counselling 2026 special round is open until today. Candidates participating in the BTech special round must make sure they complete the registration process. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC counselling

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application

Step 6: Upload documents required for verification

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Step 9: Log in to click on choice filling

Step 10: Enter choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 11: Review an lock the choices

Step 12: Save and click on submit

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:52 IST

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