UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow, Check Details Here

UPTAC Round 2 Counselling: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will begin the counselling choice-filling process will begin tomorrow. According to the schedule given on the official website, the online choice filling (alteration) and locking window will open on September 21, 2023. Candidates can enter the choices for the round 2 allotment in a single day. The second round allotment result will be announced on September 22.

The choice-filling window for AKTU UPTAC BTech and B Arch counselling will be available on the official counselling portal. Candidates participating in the second round must make sure to enter their choice of course and college as per their preference for allotment. The allotment list will be released taking into consideration the choices entered by the candidates.

AKTU will be conducting a total of six counselling rounds for the admissions to the BTech and BArch programmes. The UPTAC Counselling round 2 choice filling and locking link will be available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UPTAC Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling Process

To enter the choices for the AKTU round 2 counselling students are required to log in using the application ID and password. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the round 2 choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AKTU Counselling

Step 2: Click on the AKTU counselling login window

Step 3: Enter the application ID and password in the given link

Step 4: Save the choices for the allotment process

Based on the allotment result announced, candidates complete the payment for seat confirmation on September 26 and 27, 2023. The window for online withdrawal (last option to withdraw from counselling, refund 10000/6000) is also between September 26 and 27.

