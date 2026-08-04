UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out at uptac.samarth.edu.in; Download Allotment Letter, Check Reporting Dates
UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been released at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Check the direct link, important dates, seat confirmation fee, physical reporting schedule, and how to download the allotment letter.
Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released the UPTAC 2026 Round 4 Allotment Result for BTech, BDes, and Integrated MTech admissions. Candidates who participated in the fourth round of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC can now check their allotment status by logging in using their login credentials in the official website, uptac.samarth.edu.in.
Candidates allotted a seat in Round 4 must complete the seat confirmation process, pay the prescribed fee, and report to their allotted institute within the stipulated timeline. Since Round 4 is an Auto Freeze round, the allotted seat will be treated as final.
UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 Released
The Round 4 allotment has been prepared based on candidates' JEE Main 2026 rank, category, reservation policy, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability. Candidates can download their allotment letter by logging into the official portal using their application credentials.
UPTAC 2026 Round 4: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
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August 3, 2026
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Seat Confirmation Fee Payment
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August 4 to August 7, 2026
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Online Withdrawal
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August 4 to August 7, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute
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August 4 to August 7, 2026
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Internal Sliding Willingness
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August 4 to August 7, 2026
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Internal Sliding Allotment Result
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August 8, 2026
How to Check UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the official website
- Click on Candidate Login
- Enter your Application Number and Password
- Click on Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
- Check your allotted institute and course
- Download and save the allotment letter for future reference
UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Direct LINK
Documents Required for Physical Reporting
- UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment Letter
- Seat Confirmation Fee Payment Receipt
- JEE Main 2026 Score Card
- Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Character Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card or any valid Photo ID
- Passport-size photographs
- Any additional documents specified by the allotted institute
Candidates allotted seats in Round 4 must complete the admission formalities by paying the seat confirmation fee and reporting physically to their allotted institute. Those interested in Internal Sliding can submit their willingness within the given schedule. AKTU will announce the Internal Sliding allotment result on August 8, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.