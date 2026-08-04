UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out at uptac.samarth.edu.in; Download Allotment Letter, Check Reporting Dates

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released the UPTAC 2026 Round 4 Allotment Result for BTech, BDes, and Integrated MTech admissions. Candidates who participated in the fourth round of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC can now check their allotment status by logging in using their login credentials in the official website, uptac.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 4 must complete the seat confirmation process, pay the prescribed fee, and report to their allotted institute within the stipulated timeline. Since Round 4 is an Auto Freeze round, the allotted seat will be treated as final.

UPTAC Round 4 Seat Allotment 2026 Released

The Round 4 allotment has been prepared based on candidates' JEE Main 2026 rank, category, reservation policy, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability. Candidates can download their allotment letter by logging into the official portal using their application credentials.