US Changes F-1 Visa Rules: ‘Duration of Status’ Replaced With Fixed Stay, What Indian Students Should Know
US student visa: The US government has eliminated the “Duration of status” rule for Indian students studying in the country. Students will now be allowed to study for a fixed period of time under the new “final rule” instead of the earlier unspecified period.
The United States (US) has amended its rules on how long students studying in the country with a F-1 visa can stay. As per the earlier rules, students were admitted to the US with an unspecified period of time to complete their course of study. However, now, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) changed this rule, allowing F-1 visa students to stay up to four years, along with additional 30 days each upon arrival and departure. The changes will be in effect starting September 15, 2026.
The DHS published a final rule on July 17, 2026, which directed the fixed stay time in the US for studies and also how students can apply for an extension of their stay. The change applies to F non immigrant students, J exchange visitors and representatives of foreign information media.
What It Means For Indian Students
Indian students studying in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certified school in the US under the F-1 visa will now be required to apply for extension of stay procedure (EOS) with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), if they need extra time to finish their studies, begin a new programme, to participate in the optional practical training (OPT) following their course completion or any Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) OPT.
The fixed time of study, which is a maximum of four years including an additional 30 days after arrival and before departure, will be listed on the student’s Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status”. The “Duration of status” rule, which meant that students could stay for an unspecified period of time has been replaced with the final rule, which allows Indian students to stay only for a fixed period of time.
What Changes Were Introduced With the Final Rule?
- The Final rule brings major changes, including allowing students to stay for 30 days before their departure after the completion of the course. During this 30-day period, students can apply for additional time, other courses and also seek lawful status to remain in the US. Earlier, students were given a 60-day departure time.
- Under the Final Rule, students in their first year of study and enrolled in a course below the graduate level cannot apply for changing their educational levels and change of their major, unless SEVP authorizes an exception.
- Students are also not allowed to, for instance, move from Master’s to Bachelor’s and a Bachelor’s to Bachelor’s programme.
- Students enrolled in programmes at graduate or above level are not allowed to change their educational level or major at any stage.
- F nonimmigrant visa students enrolled in a course below the graduate level are not eligible to apply for transfer of their schools in the first year of their study and those enrolled in graduate level programme or above are ineligible to apply for transfer at any stage during their course of study. They may be allowed to transfer if SEVP authorizes an exception for extenuating circumstances.
Limitations For Students Enrolled In Certain Study Programmes
- Students enrolled in English language courses are limited to study for up to 24 months, along with 30 days for departure.
- Students enrolled in public high school, including charter schools or any school funded by US taxpayers are limited to an aggregate of no more than 12 months to complete their course of study. This includes any break and school vacation.
- Border commuter students will continue to be admitted with a fixed period of time.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.