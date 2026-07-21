US Changes F-1 Visa Rules: ‘Duration of Status’ Replaced With Fixed Stay, What Indian Students Should Know

The United States (US) has amended its rules on how long students studying in the country with a F-1 visa can stay. As per the earlier rules, students were admitted to the US with an unspecified period of time to complete their course of study. However, now, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) changed this rule, allowing F-1 visa students to stay up to four years, along with additional 30 days each upon arrival and departure. The changes will be in effect starting September 15, 2026.

The DHS published a final rule on July 17, 2026, which directed the fixed stay time in the US for studies and also how students can apply for an extension of their stay. The change applies to F non immigrant students, J exchange visitors and representatives of foreign information media.