US Mission In India: Embassy Issues Record Number Of Student Visas To Indians, Get Details Here

US Student Visas: The United States has issued a record number of visas to Indian students this summer. According officials from the US embassy, over 90,000 student visas were issued this summer in June, July, and August 2023 which means that this summer almost one in four student visas were issued in India summing up to a total of 30% student visas issued worldwide.

The U.S. Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all… — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 25, 2023

Indian students continue to choose the United States as the top destination for their higher education. In the last year itself, there were more than twice as many Indian applicants compared to those from any other larger country. Officials pointed out that the US Mission in India was ready for the huge number of applicants and in order to successfully meet the additional demand, the embassy devoted half of their appointments to student visa applicants making sure that qualified students reached their programme on time.

Yes, You Can! JagranJosh’s Media Literacy Campaign with The US Embassy

Jagran Josh collaborated with the Embassy of the United States of America to launch 'Yes You Can! Study in the US’ was a student awareness campaign aimed at spreading awareness among the youth in India dispelling misinformation surrounding long Visa wait times and other similar apprehensions through a series of bite-sized videos where actual visa officers from the US Embassy in India and officials from USIEF shared factual information about how Indian students can obtain a US Visa and study in the US.

Know more about Yes, You Can!