Uttar Pradesh Education Budget Analysis 2026-27: Major Money Allocation and Focus on Skill Training

The Uttar Pradesh government, for the 2026-27 financial year has set an education budget by dedicating 12.8% of its total budget to the sector. The complete plan aims to make modern school infrastructure, enhance digital learning, and to give youth with essential technical skills for the workforce. The key investments include ₹55,792 crore to support government-aided primary schools and ₹7,738 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, which focuses on school development and study materials.

The government is expanding higher education by building new universities and enhancing vocational training in ITIs and polytechnics. These efforts are added by direct financial support for uniforms and scholarships for disadvantaged students, to make sure every child has an approach to academic and professional success.