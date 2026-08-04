Uttar Pradesh Education Budget Analysis 2026-27: Major Money Allocation and Focus on Skill Training
The Uttar Pradesh Education Budget 2026-27 is released. Check key allocations for primary schooling, infrastructure upgrades, and new skill development initiatives here.
The Uttar Pradesh government, for the 2026-27 financial year has set an education budget by dedicating 12.8% of its total budget to the sector. The complete plan aims to make modern school infrastructure, enhance digital learning, and to give youth with essential technical skills for the workforce. The key investments include ₹55,792 crore to support government-aided primary schools and ₹7,738 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, which focuses on school development and study materials.
The government is expanding higher education by building new universities and enhancing vocational training in ITIs and polytechnics. These efforts are added by direct financial support for uniforms and scholarships for disadvantaged students, to make sure every child has an approach to academic and professional success.
Major Money Allocations in School and Higher Education
The government is spending heavy amounts to help government primary schools and support the overall development of young students across villages and cities. Here is a breakdown for your understanding. Check the table below:
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Scheme / Area
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What It Is For
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Money Allocated
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Aid to Primary Schools
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Financial support to non-government and private-aided primary schools.
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₹55,792 Crore
|
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
|
Overall development of primary schools, buying study kits, and building classrooms.
|
₹7,738 Crore
|
Operation Kayakalp
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Fixing up government schools with clean drinking water, toilets, desks, and smart boards.
|
Major State Priority
|
Uniforms & Books
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Sending money straight to parents' bank accounts to buy school bags, shoes, and uniforms.
|
Direct Benefit Fund
|
PM-POSHAN Scheme
|
Providing free, warm mid-day meals to primary school kids every day.
|
Statewide Support
Focus on Skill Training, New Universities, and Technology
Alongside basic schooling, the budget gives special attention to higher education, skill development, and job preparation for older students. The government wants to ensure that youth graduating from colleges are ready for real-world employment and experience.
|
Program / Area
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Key Benefits for Students
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Vocational & Technical Training
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Existing ITIs and polytechnics are being upgraded to teach job-ready trades.
|
New State Universities
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Setting up new degree colleges and state universities in underserved districts.
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Women Skill Training
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Opening special skill centers for female students to help them get jobs.
|
Digital Smart Classrooms
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Installing high-speed internet and computer labs in secondary inter-colleges.
|
Student Scholarships
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Fee returns and money assistance for SC, ST, OBC, and poor students to study further.
The Uttar Pradesh 2026-27 education budget focuses more on a fair system that joins the gap between basic schooling and advanced learning for students. To check and download the complete UP Budget 2026-27 click here.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.