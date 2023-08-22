  1. Home
Uttar Pradesh Govt Orders Schools To Conduct Special Screening of Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: UP government urges school authorities to conduct a live screening to watch the Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing on August 23, 2023. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 22, 2023 12:03 IST
ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered the school authorities to open the government schools tomorrow, August 23, 2023, between 5.25 to 6.15 pm. They are also advised to arrange a live telecast of Chandrayan 3 landing on the moon, the reports said.

According to the details shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 3 is all set to land on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening i.e. 6.04 pm (as per Indian time). As per the recent updates, the Live coverage can be accessed through various platforms including the ISRO website, IRSO Youtube channel, ISRO Facebook page, and DD National TV.

Check the official Tweet below:
