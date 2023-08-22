Uttar Pradesh Govt Orders Schools To Conduct Special Screening of Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing

ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered the school authorities to open the government schools tomorrow, August 23, 2023, between 5.25 to 6.15 pm. They are also advised to arrange a live telecast of Chandrayan 3 landing on the moon, the reports said.

According to the details shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 3 is all set to land on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening i.e. 6.04 pm (as per Indian time). As per the recent updates, the Live coverage can be accessed through various platforms including the ISRO website, IRSO Youtube channel, ISRO Facebook page, and DD National TV.

