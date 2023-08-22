Uttar Pradesh Govt Orders Schools To Conduct Special Screening of Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing

ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered the school authorities to open the government schools tomorrow, August 23, 2023, between 5.25 to 6.15 pm. They are also advised to arrange a live telecast of Chandrayan 3 landing on the moon, the reports said.
According to the details shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 3 is all set to land on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening i.e. 6.04 pm (as per Indian time). As per the recent updates, the Live coverage can be accessed through various platforms including the ISRO website, IRSO Youtube channel, ISRO Facebook page, and DD National TV.
Check the official Tweet below:
Be a part of the Historical Moment!🚀— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 22, 2023
UGC encourages all institutions to livestream the landing of Chandrayaan-3.
📅23rd August, 2023
🕧05:30 PM onwards
📺https://t.co/3LiwTqnXid#VikramLander #Chandrayaan_3@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @isro pic.twitter.com/AABDg0FwEc
Check the UGC Official notice here
UGC Urges HEIs to Hold Special Assembly
UGC also shared an official notification, the event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:27 hrs. The landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion which will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within youth. The University Grants Commission further said that the landing will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as the country will collectively celebrate Indian Science and Technology and contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.
Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: UGC Urges Higher Education Institutions To Hold Special Assembly On August 23 To Witness The Landing