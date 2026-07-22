Uttar Pradesh to Give Free Scooters to Meritorious Girl Students Under Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana
Uttar Pradesh Government will now give free petrol scooty to meritorious undergraduate students under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana, around 5000 students may be benefited this year. Read the article to get further details.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a major scheme for girl students in the state. Under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana free scooters will be given to meritorious undergraduate girls who are studying in higher education institutions. Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhay said that around 50000 girl students are likely to benefit from the scheme this year. The aim is to encourage girls to continue higher education and support women empowerment by making travel easier and safer for them.
Who Can Get the Benefit Under This Scheme
This scheme will cover girl students from state universities, private universities, government colleges linked to state universities aided colleges and self financed colleges. The free scooter will be given to top five percent of undergraduate girl students who passed in the 2025-26 academic session from each institution. To get the benefit the annual family income must be below Rs 12 lakh. A valid driving license will also be necessary for the selected students. However girls from the families of martyrs destitute families and girls with disabilities will get free scooters even if they do not meet the merit condition. This shows that the scheme is not only focused on good academic performance but also on helping girls who need support the most.
Why This Scheme Matters
The government has decided to provide petrol powered scooters under this scheme. The minister said this choice was made because service centers and fuel stations were widely available across the state. The government will also bear the registration fee and insurance cost. Along with the scooter each beneficiary will get a helmet, useful accessiors and five liters of petrol. The scooters will be bought through a selection process based on proposals invited through a dedicated portal. This scheme can make a big difference for many students. Travel is often a major problem for girls who want to study further. With this support they can travel in a safe, easy and independent way and continue their education with more confidence.
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