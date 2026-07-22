Uttar Pradesh to Give Free Scooters to Meritorious Girl Students Under Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a major scheme for girl students in the state. Under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana free scooters will be given to meritorious undergraduate girls who are studying in higher education institutions. Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhay said that around 50000 girl students are likely to benefit from the scheme this year. The aim is to encourage girls to continue higher education and support women empowerment by making travel easier and safer for them.

Who Can Get the Benefit Under This Scheme

This scheme will cover girl students from state universities, private universities, government colleges linked to state universities aided colleges and self financed colleges. The free scooter will be given to top five percent of undergraduate girl students who passed in the 2025-26 academic session from each institution. To get the benefit the annual family income must be below Rs 12 lakh. A valid driving license will also be necessary for the selected students. However girls from the families of martyrs destitute families and girls with disabilities will get free scooters even if they do not meet the merit condition. This shows that the scheme is not only focused on good academic performance but also on helping girls who need support the most.