Uttarakhand Ayurved University Students Protest Over Four Years of Pending BAMS Results

A major protest broke out at Uttarakhand Ayurved University in Dehradun after students raised their voice against the non declaration of examination results for the past four years. The issue became more serious when some Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and surgery students climbed a water tank on the Harrawala campus. Other students stayed on the ground and continued their protest. The students said they had been waiting for too long for their results and also complained that the next examinations had not been held. Their protest turned into a tense situation on campus and drew the attention of the police and university officials.

Students Demand Results and Future Exam to be Conducted

The protesting students gathered at the Harrawala campus and raised slogans against the long delay in the release of their examination results. They demanded that the Uttarakhand Ayurved University should declare the pending results without any further delay. The students were angry because their results had not been announced for four years and the delay had also affected the schedule of their future examinations. As the protest grew stronger some students climbed the water tank to put more pressure on the administration. At the same time other students sat on the ground in support of the protest and continued sitting peacefully.