Uttarakhand Ayurved University Students Protest Over Four Years of Pending BAMS Results
BAMS students at Uttarakhand University protested at the Harrawala campus over delayed exam results and pending exams. Some students even climbed on water talks in anger. Read the article to know further information.
A major protest broke out at Uttarakhand Ayurved University in Dehradun after students raised their voice against the non declaration of examination results for the past four years. The issue became more serious when some Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and surgery students climbed a water tank on the Harrawala campus. Other students stayed on the ground and continued their protest. The students said they had been waiting for too long for their results and also complained that the next examinations had not been held. Their protest turned into a tense situation on campus and drew the attention of the police and university officials.
Students Demand Results and Future Exam to be Conducted
The protesting students gathered at the Harrawala campus and raised slogans against the long delay in the release of their examination results. They demanded that the Uttarakhand Ayurved University should declare the pending results without any further delay. The students were angry because their results had not been announced for four years and the delay had also affected the schedule of their future examinations. As the protest grew stronger some students climbed the water tank to put more pressure on the administration. At the same time other students sat on the ground in support of the protest and continued sitting peacefully.
Police and University Officials Tried to Calm the Situation
The situation became tense when a scuffle took place between some protesting students and police personnel who had arrived at the campus to maintain law and order. Police said that around half a dozen students were on the top of the water tank and efforts were being made to convince them to come down safely and peacefully. The university vice chancellor and other officials also started talks with the students. According to the police both the administration and the university are trying to solve the matter through discussion. The students however remain firm on their demand and want quick action on their pending results and exams. The protest has now become a strong message from students who say they can no longer wait in silence.
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