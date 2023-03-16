Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023 for Class 12th Begins, Check Guidelines Here

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023: As per the schedule, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education has begun the Intermediate or Class 12th exams today i.e. March 16, 2023. The authorities started the Class 12th exam with Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (Part II), and will conclude at 1.00 pm. The authorities are conducting the intermediate and high school exams in a single shift.

As per the updates, around 2 lakh students are appearing for the UK Board Exam 2023. The authorities will conduct the UK Board Class 12 Exam 2023 from March 16, 2023, to April 6, 2023. A total of 1,32,115 students have registered for the high school examination or Class 10 examination whereas 1,27,324 signed up for the intermediate exam or Class 12 examination.

According to the statistics, a total of 1253 centres have been reserved as the exam centres. However, out of these, 198 are sensitive and 15 are extremely sensitive centres. The majority of the centres are in Pauri which is around 136 and over 39 in Champawat.

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023 Mandatory Guidelines

Students appearing for the UK Class 12 Board Exam 2023 are required to follow the exam day guidelines. They can check a few important protocols here-

Examinees are required to carry the UK Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 along with valid ID proof.

They must reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic device- smartwatch, calculator, etc to the exam hall.

No one is allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

They must wear the school uniform for Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023

No one shall try to communicate with one another while the examination is going on.

Those who fail to align with the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination.

The authorities will commence the Uttarakhand Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th tomorrow i.e. March 17, 2023. UK Board will be conducting the Hindi exam from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm tomorrow.

