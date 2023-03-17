Uttarakhand Board Exam for Class 10 Begin, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is conducting the UK Board Exam for class 10 students today. Students who are appearing for the UK Board class 10th examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UBSE board is conducting the UK Board Class 10 exam 2023 in pen and paper mode from 10 am to 1 pm. According to the official schedule, the UK Board exams 2023 for class 10 students will be conducted until April 6. It is advisable for the students to carry their UK board exam admit card 2023 at the exam centre.

UBSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Students who are appearing for the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examination 2023 can go through the important exam day instructions and guidelines mentioned below.

Candidates are required to carry their UK Board Class 10 admit card 2023 along with their school ID cards at the exam centre.

Students must reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions available on the UK Board Class 10 admit card before leaving for the examination.

Students are requested to carry their own stationery items such as pens, pencils etc.

Students are advised to not carry any type of electronic items such as digital watches, smartphones, calculators etc inside the exam hall.

Students who will find indulge in any unfair means practices will be debarred from the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examination 2023.

