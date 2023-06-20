Uttarakhand BTech Counselling 2023 Registrations Commence, Know How to Apply Here

  1. Home
The UKTU has commenced the counselling registration process for BTech programme in online mode. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process by filling out the registration form at uktech.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 20, 2023 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand BTech Counselling 2023: As per the recent updates, the Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University have commenced the counselling registration process for BTech programme in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible can register themselves for BTech counselling by filling out the registration form through the official website - uktech.ac.in. 

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration form by June 26, 2023, till midnight. It is advisable for the candidates to check the availability of the seats from the seat matrix details provided on the website before registering for the Uttarakhand BTech counselling 2023.

UKTU BTech Counselling Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Uttarakhand BTech Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the BTech counselling process in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register and choice filling

June 24, 2023

Allotment of seats for first phase of counselling

June 28, 2023

Last date of select option (Freeze/ Float/ Withdraw)

June 30, 2023

Date of reporting in allotted institutions by the candidate’s 

July 1 to 5, 2023

Documents required at the time of the BTech counselling registrations 2023

Candidates are required to submit the below-given documents at the time of registration in the specified format.

  • Candidate’s photograph
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Valid ID proof

Check the UKTU BTech counselling instructions 2023 - Click Here

How to register for UKTU BTech Counselling Registration 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the Uttarakhand BTech counselling 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal- uktech.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, login using required details as asked

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the application form including personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and submit the application form

Step 6: Review the application and make the payment of counselling registration fee

Step 7: Make preferences in the choice filling and then submit the form

Step 8: Download and print a hard copy for future reference

As per the information available, the UKTU will conduct the BTech counselling in three phases. The process includes three steps i.e. choice filling, seat allotment and document verification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UKTU to get the latest updates.

