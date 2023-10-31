  1. Home
Uttrakhand Holiday Announced for Female Staff in Office, Educational Institutions; Details Inside

Uttarakhand holiday has been declared for female employees in offices, schools, and colleges. The order is applicable to all government, non-government organisations, and all educational institutions.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 17:50 IST
Uttrakhand Holiday Tomorrow
Uttrakhand Holiday Tomorrow

Uttrakhand Karwachauth Holiday: Uttrakhand Government has declared a holiday for female employees working in government, non-government organisations, and all educational institutions. The state government has announced a day off for female staff on the account of Karwa Chauth on November 1, 2023. The secretary of the Department of General Administration, Vinod Kumar Suman informed that the governor has given his nod to the Karwa Chauth Holiday. 

“The Governor gladly approves the declaration of November 1, 2023 (Wednesday) as a public holiday for Karva Chauth festival for the women employees working in government/non-government offices/educational institutions/government establishments under the state of Uttarakhand,” said Vinod Kumar Suman, secretary, general administration department in an official notification.

However, this order does not mention the holiday for students. Keeping that in mind, students may have to go to schools or colleges as usual. However, they can get in touch with the school authorities for confirmation.

Uttrakhand Karwa Chauth Holiday 2023

Every year, the married woman celebrates Karwa Chauth for the security and longevity of their husband. They keep a fast and do not even touch water for one day straight. Due to this, the state government decided to give them a day off. 

School Holiday List 2023

Meanwhile, this month is full of festive and other holidays. Have a glance at the below table:

School Holidays in November 2023

Event

Day and Date

Diwali

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Bhai Duj

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Chhat Puja

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

Friday, November 24, 2023

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Monday, November 27, 2023









Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
