Uttarakhand Makes Masks Mandatory in Government and Private Schools

Masks Mandatory in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand state government has made masks mandatory in all the private and government schools in the state. The order has been issued owing to the increasing COVID cases. Uttarakhand Director General of Education, Bansidhar Tiwari stated that every employee, teacher, and child will be required to wear masks inside the school.

He further added that students, teachers, and other employees of private and government schools will have to wear masks and use sanitizer-thermal screening inside the schools. He also added that schools have also been given instructions on social distancing which needs to be followed as much as possible and an awareness campaign must be conducted regarding COVID in schools so that the coming danger of the virus is averted. Students must also note that entry will be prohibited without face masks.

COVID Cases Increase

The COVID situation has started to worsen in the country with increasing cases being reported in many regions. Uttarakhand Health Secretary in Charge Dr. R Rajesh Kumar conducted a review of the COVIS situation virtually last week and instructed that all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers must follow the COVID guidelines issued by the Central Government in June 2022.

According to ANI, the Union Health Ministry sources state that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in COVID cases in mid-January 2023. Sources have further added that the assessment had been made after analyzing the previous trends if the COVID surge that the country experienced.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Reporting Ends Today, Check Required Documents Here