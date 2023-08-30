Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Check Registration Details Here

  1. Home
Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 counselling registration window to close tomorrow, August 31, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can visit the official website of Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling and complete the registration process.

Updated: Aug 30, 2023 11:15 IST
Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will lose the Uttarakhand NEET PG round 2 registration window tomorrow, August 31, 2023. Candidates participating in the second round counselling process can visit the official website of Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling to submit the applications. 

The Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling state merit list for the second round will be released on September 1, 2023. Candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process from September 1 to 3, 2023 and the second round allotment result will be released on September 6, 2023. 

Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - hnbumu.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to submit the applications for round 2 counselling. 

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling registration - Click Here

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Dates

Online registration, fee submission by new eligible candidates and online re-registration by already registered candidates 

Up to 4 pm on August 31, 2023

Last date to surrender/ withdraw/resign the seat allotted in round 1

Up to 5 pm on August 30, 2023

Display of state merit list

September 1, 2023

Choice filling and locking by registered candidates

September 1 to September 3, 2023

Processing under round 2

September 4 to September 5, 2023

Round 2 result

September 6, 2023

Last date of joining the allotted college

September 11, 2023

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling Registrations

Uttarakhand NEET PG round 2 counselling round 2 registration link will be available until August 31, 2023. Candidates can check the here the steps to follow when registering for the counselling process

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand NEET PG

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Fill out the applications

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission

