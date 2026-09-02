Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Last Date for Round 1 College Reporting Sept 5
Uttrakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: The last date for college reporting is September 5, 2026. Check the article to know the freeze and float rules and document verification details.
The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttrakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has released a notice for candidates allotted seats in Round 1. The last date for Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling College reporting is September 5, 2026. Candidates who have received a seat in an MBBS or BDS course must complete the required admission process within the given deadline. Candidates have to choose between the freeze and float options after the seat allotment. The counselling process is conducted online. However the document verification will take place at the respective allotted colleges. Candidates should complete all required steps before the deadline to secure their seats. Scroll the article to get more details.
Official Notice: Regarding Float Candidates
Official Notice: Regarding Freeze Candidates
Official Notice: Admission procedure 1st Round
Freeze and Float Options for Round 1 Candidates
Candidates who are satisfied with the college allotted to them can select the freeze option. Such candidates must complete their document verification by 5 Pm on September 5, 2026. This will confirm their acceptance of the allotted seat.
Candidates who want to try for a better college in the next round can choose the float option. The float facility allows candidates to retain their current seat while remaining eligible for an upgrade in the next round. The deadline to select the float option is also 5 PM on September 5, 2026.Candidates should carefully select their preferred option based on their admission plans. Those who want to retain their college and can freeze the seat. Those looking for an upgrade can choose a float while following the required admission and verification process.
Important Documents Required for Uttarakhand Medical Admission 2026
Those candidates who have to complete the reporting need to carry the below list of documents for Uttrakhand Medical Admission 2026:
- Printed Copy of Allotment Letter
- Class 10th Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet and Certificate
- Tuition fee payment slip
- NEET UG Scorecard 2026
- NEET UG admit card 2026
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Valid government ID proof
- Uttarakhand domicile certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Seat Status at uhsrugcounselling.com
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