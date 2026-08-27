Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at hnbumu.ac.in, Direct Link Here

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMEU) has released the seat allotment result PDF for the first round of NEET UG counselling today, August 27, 2026. Candidates can check theory allotment status on the official website at hnbumu.ac.in.

Allotted candidates will need to either float or freeze their allotments on the website by logging in. The counselling process will involve document verification to proceed with the admissions. Candidates will need to report to their allotted colleges with their relevant documents from August 27, 2026 to September 5, 2026.

How to check Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to to check Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF online: