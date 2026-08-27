Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at hnbumu.ac.in, Direct Link Here
The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMEU) has released the seat allotment result PDF for the first round of NEET UG counselling today, August 27, 2026 on the official website at hnbumu.ac.in. Allotted candidates will need to report to their allotted colleges with their relevant documents till September 5, 2026.
Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMEU) has released the seat allotment result PDF for the first round of NEET UG counselling today, August 27, 2026. Candidates can check theory allotment status on the official website at hnbumu.ac.in.
Allotted candidates will need to either float or freeze their allotments on the website by logging in. The counselling process will involve document verification to proceed with the admissions. Candidates will need to report to their allotted colleges with their relevant documents from August 27, 2026 to September 5, 2026.
How to check Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to to check Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF online:
- Visit the official website at hnbumu.ac.in
- Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Uttarakhand State Centralized Counselling” tab
- Under the “Announcements” section, click on “PROVISIONAL COMPLETE BROAD SHEET (NEET UG) ROUND-1”
- The Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF will appear
- Check your allotted college and download for future admission reference
Official Notification: PROVISIONAL COMPLETE BROAD SHEET (NEET UG) ROUND-1
Details Mentioned on UK NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF
While downloading the UK NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned:
- College name
- Course/programme
- NEET UG Roll Number
- Candidate’s name
- NEET 2026 Rank
- Candidate’s NEET Score
- State rank
- Category
Documents Required for Uttarakhand Medical Admission 2026
Candidates will need to carry the following list of documents at the time of reporting for Uttarakhand Medical Admission 2026:
- Allotment letter
- tuition fee proof of payment
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 certificate
- Class 12 marksheet
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- NEET UG 2026 result/rank letter
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Sub-category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Documents required for Ward of Kashmiri Migrants (if applicable)
- Uttarakhand domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Valid photo ID proof
Also Read: WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card 2027 Released: Download Higher Secondary Hall Ticket at wbchse.wb.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.