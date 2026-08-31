Uttarakhand School Holiday: Are Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Orange Alert?
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Check the article to know will the schools be closed tomorrow and get the latest update on school holidays and closures.
The Indian Metrological department has issued an orange rain alert for Uttarakhand district today. Keeping the safety of school children in and the district administration has shut all schools in Nainital. Classes 1 to 12 of all schools have been cancelled. This decision applies to every government, semi government and private school in the district. The move is a precautionary step against the heavy rain forecast. An orange alert signals the chance of very heavy rain and possible disruption. Parents should also need to be alert and not send their children out of their homes. Scroll the article to get more information.
Are Nainital Schools Closed?
The order came from District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Raiyal. He is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. The decision rests on the latest weather forecast from the IMD office in Dehradun. The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in the district. Lighting thunder and spells of intense to very intense rains are also expected. The district is already receiving rainfall across its hilly and plain stretches. Officials fear continued rain could cause a sharp rise in water flow in rivers, drains and narrow lanes. Vulnerable areas also face a higher risk of landslides. Heavy rain may also cause waterlogging in low lying areas. The Nainital schools closed decision protects students and staff from any weather related emergency. The district administration acted early to avoid any risk to children.
What the Closure Orders Covers?
The Nainital schools closed orders also include all Anganwadi centres across the district. Principals, headmasters, teaching and non teaching staff can take leave for the day. But the holiday is not uniform across all institutions. Residential schools and schools inside Nainital city with boarding on the same campus will keep running as usual.
District education officials must ensure strict compliance. The order must reach every school and Anganwadi centre without delay. Any lapse could invite action against those found responsible. The order was issued on Sunday and shared with senior district and divisional officers. There is no latest update yet on school closure for tomorrow. Nainital schools are closed today but students and parents should watch for the next notification from their schools and district authorities. The Nainital school closed order for today is clear but tomorrow is still uncertain.
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