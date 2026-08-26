Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Government & Private Colleges at cgdme.in
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026 has been released. Candidates can check Chhattisgarh NEET round 1 college-wise opening and closing ranks and scores for government and private medical colleges here and download PDF
Chhattisgarh Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, DME, has officially released the Chhattisgarh NEET UG MBBS/BDS 2026 round 1 cutoff list, providing important data for candidates participating in the state's medical counseling process. It is, available in PDF format on the official website, details the opening and closing ranks for both government and private seats in medical colleges in the state. It gives a complete breakdown of allotment results, allowing students to filter information by college, specific student category, and quota.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur
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Counselling Round
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Round 1
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Notice Upload Date
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August 25, 2026
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Courses Covered
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MBBS/BDS
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Official Portal
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cgdme.admissions.nic.in
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff
Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff opening and closing ranks below for some top colleges, to download the complete PDF lidt click on the link below:
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Institute Name
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Course
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State Opening Rank
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State Closing Rank
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Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur
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MBBS
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4
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64
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Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur
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MBBS
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56
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139
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Bharat Ratna Late Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon
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MBBS
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131
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204
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Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur
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MBBS
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125
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258
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Late Smt. Indira Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College, Kanker
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MBBS
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324
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597
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Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh
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MBBS
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209
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315
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Government Dental College, Raipur
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BDS
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578
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1,287
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Government Medical College Mahasamund
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MBBS
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391
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560
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Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg
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MBBS
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78
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432
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Rajmata Smt. Devendra Kumari Singhdeo Government Medical College, Ambikapur (Surguja)
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MBBS
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207
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358
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Late Bisahu Das Mahant Memorial Medical College, Korba
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MBBS
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362
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516
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Maitri College of Dentistry and Research Center, Durg
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BDS
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2,169
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8,997
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New Horizon Dental College and Research Institute, Bilaspur
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BDS
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2,508
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8,550
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Rungta College of Dental Sciences & Research, Bhilai
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BDS
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1,353
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7,445
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Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital & Research Centre, Bilaspur
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BDS
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3,084
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8,241
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Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Nava Raipur
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MBBS
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573
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1,529
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Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Science, Junwani Bhilai
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MBBS
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857
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3,263
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Shri Balaji Institute of Medical Science, Mowa Raipur
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MBBS
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592
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2,142
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Abhishek I Mishra Memorial Medical College & Research, Junwani - Bhilai, Durg
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MBBS
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2,374
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5,084
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Government Medical College Manendragarh
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MBBS
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604
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718
Download Complete PDF Here
How to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff?
Candidates can follow the below mentioned simple steps to check the Round 1 allotment result. The document lists the roll number, allotted college and allotted course.
- Visit the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
- On the home page, click on the Round 1 seat allotment result link.
- The allotment PDF will open on the screen.
- Search for your NEET UG roll number in the list.
- Note the allotted college, course and category rank.
- Download the allotment letter for reporting.
Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 College Reporting Begins
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.