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Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Government & Private Colleges at cgdme.in

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 17:02 IST

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026 has been released. Candidates can check Chhattisgarh NEET round 1 college-wise opening and closing ranks and scores for government and private medical colleges here and download PDF

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Government & Private Colleges at cgdme.in
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 MBBS Cutoff Released for Government & Private Colleges at cgdme.in
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Chhattisgarh Round 1 MBBS Cutoff 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, DME, has officially released the Chhattisgarh NEET UG MBBS/BDS 2026 round 1 cutoff list, providing important data for candidates participating in the state's medical counseling process. It is, available in PDF format on the official website, details the opening and closing ranks for both government and private seats in medical colleges in the state. It gives a complete breakdown of allotment results, allowing students to filter information by college, specific student category, and quota. 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1: Highlights 

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur

Counselling Round

Round 1

Notice Upload Date

August 25, 2026

Courses Covered

MBBS/BDS

Official Portal

cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff

Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff opening and closing ranks below for some top colleges, to download the complete PDF lidt click on the link below: 

Institute Name

Course

State Opening Rank

State Closing Rank

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur

MBBS

4

64

Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur

MBBS

56

139

Bharat Ratna Late Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Medical College, Rajnandgaon

MBBS

131

204

Late Shri Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College, Jagdalpur

MBBS

125

258

Late Smt. Indira Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College, Kanker

MBBS

324

597

Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government Medical College, Raigarh

MBBS

209

315

Government Dental College, Raipur

BDS

578

1,287

Government Medical College Mahasamund

MBBS

391

560

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg

MBBS

78

432

Rajmata Smt. Devendra Kumari Singhdeo Government Medical College, Ambikapur (Surguja)

MBBS

207

358

Late Bisahu Das Mahant Memorial Medical College, Korba

MBBS

362

516

Maitri College of Dentistry and Research Center, Durg

BDS

2,169

8,997

New Horizon Dental College and Research Institute, Bilaspur

BDS

2,508

8,550

Rungta College of Dental Sciences & Research, Bhilai

BDS

1,353

7,445

Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences, Hospital & Research Centre, Bilaspur

BDS

3,084

8,241

Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Nava Raipur

MBBS

573

1,529

Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Science, Junwani Bhilai

MBBS

857

3,263

Shri Balaji Institute of Medical Science, Mowa Raipur

MBBS

592

2,142

Abhishek I Mishra Memorial Medical College & Research, Junwani - Bhilai, Durg

MBBS

2,374

5,084

Government Medical College Manendragarh

MBBS

604

718

Download Complete PDF Here

How to Check Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff?

Candidates can follow the below mentioned simple steps to check the Round 1 allotment result. The document lists the roll number, allotted college and allotted course.

  • Visit the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on the Round 1 seat allotment result link.
  • The allotment PDF will open on the screen.
  • Search for your NEET UG roll number in the list.
  • Note the allotted college, course and category rank.
  • Download the allotment letter for reporting.

Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 College Reporting Begins

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 17:00 IST

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