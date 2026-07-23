Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurates GKNM College of Nursing in Coimbatore
CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the GKNM College of Nursing in Coimbatore and said healthcare and education are key to building a healthy and developed India. Read the artcile to know more details.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the GKNM Group College of Nursing in Coimbatore and said that quality healthcare and quality education are the two strong pillars of a healthy and developed nation. He described the new college as an important step in the long tradition of public contribution to both healthcare and learning. Read the article to know further details.
GKNM College of Nursing Marks a New Step in Public Service
During the event the Vice President said that the GKNM Group has shown steady growth and commitment over the years. He noted that the group started with a 50 bed hospital in 1952 and has now developed into a 750 bed multi speciality hospital. At the same time the group has expanded its educational work from schools to higher education. He said this growth reflects a strong vision of service and social responsibility. He also encouraged students entering the healthcare field to work with self confidence, compassion, dedication and courage. According
To him the journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2027 will need joint efforts from everyone. He said India must improve healthcare delivery, promote preventive healthcare and support the growth of committed healthcare professionals. He called the new nursing college a meaningful step in the national journey.
Healthcare Education in Nation Building
VP also spoke about the Ayushman Bahart programme and said it has earned global recognition for expanding access to quality healthcare. He highlighted that nearly 44 crore people have received health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 Lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He said such efforts show the country’s serious focus on public health and equal access to treatment. He added that the GKNM Group follows strong ideals through its work in healthcare and education. He expressed confidence that the new college of nursing will produce competent and compassionate healthcare professionals who will play an important role in nation building. He also congratulated the trustees, management, faculty, nurses, students and staff of the GKNM Group. He said he hopes the G Kuppuswamy Naidu Charitable Trust will soon start a medical college that will prepare skilled doctors with a spirit of service for the poorest and most vulnerable people. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar R Gopinath and other dignitaries also attended the inauguration ceremony.
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