Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurates GKNM College of Nursing in Coimbatore

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the GKNM Group College of Nursing in Coimbatore and said that quality healthcare and quality education are the two strong pillars of a healthy and developed nation. He described the new college as an important step in the long tradition of public contribution to both healthcare and learning. Read the article to know further details.

GKNM College of Nursing Marks a New Step in Public Service

During the event the Vice President said that the GKNM Group has shown steady growth and commitment over the years. He noted that the group started with a 50 bed hospital in 1952 and has now developed into a 750 bed multi speciality hospital. At the same time the group has expanded its educational work from schools to higher education. He said this growth reflects a strong vision of service and social responsibility. He also encouraged students entering the healthcare field to work with self confidence, compassion, dedication and courage. According