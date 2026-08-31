VIT Becomes First Indian University To Sign Dual Degree MoU with University Of Columbia
VIT, Vellore, becomes the first Indian university to sign MoU with University of Columbia to offer 4+1 dual degree programme. Read the article below to know more.
Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT, has signed the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with University of Columbia, New York on offering dual degree to students. The signing ceremony was hosted by Columbia University which established a unique and innovative 4+1 dual degree programme. According to the press release, the historic partnership would make VIT, Vellore, the first Indian university to enter into a dual degree agreement with Columbia University, opening world-class academic pathways for engineering students on an international stage.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan Consul General of India in New York by VIT Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan and Sen. Soulaymane Kachani, Dean of Academic Affairs and Global Partnerships.
Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan said, “This is a landmark agreement between VIT and Columbia University. We are proud to become the first Indian university to establish a Dual Degree Programme with one of the world’s most prestigious institutions. This collaboration reflects VIT’s unwavering commitment to providing globally competitive education and creating transformative international learning opportunities for our students.”
The agreement has been described as a landmark development. The degree aims to provide engineering students with international academic exposure and opportunities who are looking to pursue global oriented programmes at both universities.
Shih-Fu Chang, Dean of Columbia Engineering, added, “The 4+1 dual degree pathway programs enable a wider pipeline of accomplished students to access the highest quality engineering education. Building on our strong collaborations in India, we’re looking forward to partnering with VIT to prepare the next generation of global engineering talent.”
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