Walking Towards Inclusion to be held on May 13 as part of G20 Civil 20 India 2023, Check Details Here

International Centre for Cultural Studies, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and Karma Foundationis organizing Walking Towards Inclusion as part of the working committee on Diversity, inclusion, and Mutual Respect of Civil 20 India 2023. The inaugural event will be held on May 13, 2023 with a panel discussion with industry leaders followed by ‘Walking Towards Inclusion’ from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to Kartavya Path, India Gate, New Delhi.

The chief guests of the event are Professor Shashibala President of ICCS who is also the convenor of the program, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Cultute. They will also be leading the rally along with special guests like Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe – President – International Council for Cultural Relations, Shri Asok Pradhan – Director – Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Delhi Kendra) and Ms. Nidhi Goel – Member C20 Steering Committee.

The walk will include members of diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to bring forth their issues to the general public and the governments. A discussion on understanding the DEI initiatives in the corporate world will be held at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan with a vision to incorporate diverse groups in the workforce for their economic empowerment.

Other Dignitaries at the Event

Sharing their insights and experience with the audience will be Mr. Bharat Gupta - CEO of Jagran New Media, Ms. Jyoti Shah Misra - Vice Chairperson of Uttarakhand State Commission for Women, Ms. Payal Koul Mirakhur - Member Board of Directors of Hinduja Tech Limited and Mr. Saurabh Goel - Executive President of Havells India Ltd. Based on the suggestions given by these experts a white paper will be presented to the think tanks and the governments of G20 nations with a vision of bringing about a policy change at the global level for building an inclusive world.

Other events focusing on different dimensions of diversity like gender, religious beliefs, age, language, geographic location, culture etc, will also be organized through the months of May, June, and July 2023 showcasing the strength of imbibing the essential values of diversity, inclusion and mutual respect. The programmes include, Leading Lights from Diverse Spiritual Paths which will be instrumental in reinforcing social unity, and motivating people to work for positive social change, thereby giving ‘meaning to life’.

An Authors Meet will also be held to look at different societies, similarities, and differences in culture in various parts of the globe and thereby facilitate in strategizing towards building a cohesive world.

G20 to Provide a Platform for People from Diverse Backgrounds

Bharat & G20 will provide a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to put forth their opinions on the relevance of inclusion and mutual respect in the world today empowering every global citizen to unleash the power of their voice. These highlight the Indian approach to fostering unity and living in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem which is in line with the theme of our G2o Presidency - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”

Prof. Shashi Bala, Dean Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, President ICCS India and Member of the International Advisory Committee of C20, stated that she is confident that the inclusion and promotion of ancient cultures can help the world in the areas of health, education, skill development, bio-diversity, ecosystem.

The world has seen challenging times whenever forces worked against diversity and inclusion and destroyed the then-existing fabric of all-around development encompassing environmental consciousness being a part of daily lives.

Dhwani Jain, Founder of Karma Foundation stated that these programs will go a long way in taking the message of diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect to a larger audience across the globe and building a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive, and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core.