WB 12th Exam 2022 Begins: Over 7.4 Lakh Students to Appear for WBHCSE HS Exams amid Strict Security Measures

WB 12th Exam 2022 Begins: West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2022 for Uccha Madhyamik Students will begin today – 2nd April 2022. The WB HS Exam 2022 will be held for over 7.5 lakh students who would be appearing for the paper shortly. For Class 12 students, the opening exam is for language papers i.e., Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi papers. Keeping in mind the current situation, the WB Class 12 Exam 2022 is being held in offline or pen-and-paper mode at their respective school centres with complete adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Exams at Schools instead of Designated Exam Centres

In line with the COVID0-19 guidelines, the WBCHSE has directed students to appear for WB HS Exam 2022 at their respective schools. Typically, for Uccha Madhyamik Exam, students are allotted centralized exam centres that are different from the school where they had registered. But for this year, the WB HS Exam 2022 is being held at the designated exam centres.

To confirm the development, WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya issued a statement saying “Examinees will write the papers at home centres (own schools) as certain COVID protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years.”

Admit Cards Mandatory

With WB Class 12 Exam 2022 starting today, it is also important for the students to ensure that they carry their admit cards or hall tickets to the exam centres. The WB 12th Admit Card 2022 issued by WBHCSE is a mandatory document that all students appearing for the exam will have to display at the exam centre while appearing for the exam. The hall tickets will also contain important details about the exam, including exam centre details, hall number and the details about the exam as well.

15 Extra Minutes to Read Question Paper

Before the start of the examination, students will be provided 15 additional minutes of time to read the question paper. During this time, students are expected to go through the question paper in detail and understand all the instructions provided therein. In case of any confusion or errors like missing pages, diagrams or misprint in the papers, students should highlight the same to the exam invigilators immediately.

Things Allowed and Not Allowed in the Exam Hall

Candidates should note that the WBCHSE has issued a list of items that students are allowed to carry inside the exam hall and a few that are not. Among the things that are allowed, students can carry a transparent water bottle with no writing as well as a hand sanitiser in the classroom along with their stationery and other items. In the list of not allowed items, students are prohibited from carrying any kind of smartphone, feature phones, smartwatches, earphones, earbuds, Bluetooth headphones, or any other type of electronic device in the exam hall.

Also Read: WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Date (OUT): When, Where and How to Download Hall Ticket