WB ANM GNM 2026 OMR Response Sheet Released; Challenge Window Link Opens
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board released WB ANM GNM OMR Response Sheet on its official website. Candidates can download their omr pdf through login details.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has released the OMR recorded response sheet for the ANM (R) and GNM Entrance Exam 2026. Candidates who appear for the exam can now access their scanned OMR Sheets through the official website. Along with the recorder responses the board has also opened the facility to raise objections if any candidate faces any issue with the OMR Sheet. As per the latest updates candidates can submit their challenge online.
The OMR Recorded response is a scanned copy of the answer sheet evaluated by the board. It helps candidates to verify whether their responses have been correctly captured before the declaration of the results. If any mismatch is found between the candidate’s marked answer and the recorded responses, candidates can submit any online challenge through the official website. No fee is being charged for submitting objections to the recorded responses.
West Bengal ANM GNM 2026 OMR Recorded Response: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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WB ANM(R) & GNM Entrance Exam 2026
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Conducting Body
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West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
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Status
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OMR Recorded Response Released
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Mode of Access
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Online
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Challenge Facility
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Available
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Challenge Fee
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No fee (as per latest board update)
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Last Date to Challenge
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To be notified by WBJEEB
How to Download West Bengal ANM GNM 2026 OMR Recorded Response?
- Visit the official website
- Click on the registration link
- Enter your application number, password and security pin
- Log in to your dashboard
- Click on "OMR Recorded Response View & Challenge"
- Download and review the scanned OMR response sheet carefully
WB ANM GNM 2026 OMR Sheet Response: Official NOTICE
What Happens Next?
After reviewing all valid challenges, WBJEEB will finalize the recorded responses and proceed with the preparation of the examination results. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the objection deadline, result announcement, and subsequent counselling process.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.