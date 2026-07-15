WB ANM GNM 2026 OMR Response Sheet Released; Challenge Window Link Opens

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has released the OMR recorded response sheet for the ANM (R) and GNM Entrance Exam 2026. Candidates who appear for the exam can now access their scanned OMR Sheets through the official website. Along with the recorder responses the board has also opened the facility to raise objections if any candidate faces any issue with the OMR Sheet. As per the latest updates candidates can submit their challenge online.

The OMR Recorded response is a scanned copy of the answer sheet evaluated by the board. It helps candidates to verify whether their responses have been correctly captured before the declaration of the results. If any mismatch is found between the candidate’s marked answer and the recorded responses, candidates can submit any online challenge through the official website. No fee is being charged for submitting objections to the recorded responses.