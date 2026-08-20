WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2026 Releasing on August 27 - Download Exam Hall Ticket PDFR at wbchse.wb.gov.in

WB HS Semester 3: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has revised the dates for the release of the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exam admit card 2027. According to the official notification shared, the WB HS Semester 3 admit card will be available on the official website on August 27, 2026.

According to the official notification, the admit cards of the candidates of Semester III of H.S. Examination, 2027 and for the candidates appearing in Semester III of H.S. Examination, 2027 as Supplementary Examination in September, will be uploaded on the Council's portal on August 27, 2026, instead of August 21, 2026.

The link to download the WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 will be available on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in. School heads must download the admit card and distribute it among students with the school logo and the principal's signature. WB HS Semester 3 exams are scheduled to be held from September 21 to October 7, 2026. Students appearing for the exams must make sure they have their admit cards with them.