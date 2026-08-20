WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2026 Releasing on August 27 - Download Exam Hall Ticket PDFR at wbchse.wb.gov.in
WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2026 to be released on August 27. Candidates appearing for the semester exams in September and required to collect their admit cards from their respective schools
WB HS Semester 3: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has revised the dates for the release of the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 exam admit card 2027. According to the official notification shared, the WB HS Semester 3 admit card will be available on the official website on August 27, 2026.
According to the official notification, the admit cards of the candidates of Semester III of H.S. Examination, 2027 and for the candidates appearing in Semester III of H.S. Examination, 2027 as Supplementary Examination in September, will be uploaded on the Council's portal on August 27, 2026, instead of August 21, 2026.
The link to download the WB HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 will be available on the official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in. School heads must download the admit card and distribute it among students with the school logo and the principal's signature. WB HS Semester 3 exams are scheduled to be held from September 21 to October 7, 2026. Students appearing for the exams must make sure they have their admit cards with them.
Steps to Download WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027
The link for students to download the WBCHSE Semester 3 admit card will be available on the official website. School heads need to log in with the credentials to download the hall tickets. Follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE
Step 2: Click on Institute login
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Click on the Semester 3 Admit Card 2027 link
Step 5: Download for further reference
Details Given on WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Admit Card 2027
The following details will be given on the WB HS Semester 3 admit card 2027
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Subjects
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Exam schedule
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Reporting time
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Instructions for candidates
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Principals signature and school seal/ stamp
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.