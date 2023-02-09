    WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Last Date To Make Changes Here

    WB JECA Correction Window 2023: WBJEEB will activate the application correction window of West Bengal JECA 2023 from tomorrow - Feb 10. Candidates who wish to make corrections/edit their WB JECA application form can do at wbjeeb.in/jeca. Know how to make changes

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 17:55 IST
    WB JECA Correction Window 2023: As per the announced dates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the application correction window of West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA) tomorrow - February 10, 2023. With this provision, candidates will be able to make changes in their WB JECA application form 2023 at wbjeeb.in/jeca. 

    The last date to make corrections/edit the WB JECA 2023 application form is February 11 in online mode. Once the window closes, candidates will not be able to make any changes in their WB JECA application form 2023. As per the exam date released, West Bengal JECA 2023 will be held on July 8 in offline mode. 

    WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    WB JECA application correction window

    February 10, 2023 

    Last date to make corrections in WB JECA

    February 11, 2023

    WB JECA

    July 8, 2023

    How To Make Corrections or Edit WB JECA Application Form 2023? 

    With the availability of West Bengal JECA 2023 application correction window, candidates will be able to edit the form. Also, only registered candidates will be able to avail this facility. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes in WB JECA application form - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of WB JECA - wbjeeb.in/jeca.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link of WB JECA.
    • 3rd Step - Login by using application number and password.
    • 4th Step - West Bengal JECA 2023 application form will appear on the screen.
    • 5th Step - Make changes in the online form carefully and submit the same.
    • 6th Step - Also, save, download and take a printout of WB JECA application form 2023. 

    What After WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Window Closes?

    After the West Bengal JECA application correction window closes, the authorities will issue the admit card to all those who have successfully submitted the online form. Candidates will be able to download the WB JECA admit card in online mode from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download the admit card of West Bengal JECA, they need to use the application number and password.

