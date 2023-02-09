WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Last Date To Make Changes Here

WB JECA Correction Window 2023: As per the announced dates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the application correction window of West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA) tomorrow - February 10, 2023. With this provision, candidates will be able to make changes in their WB JECA application form 2023 at wbjeeb.in/jeca.

The last date to make corrections/edit the WB JECA 2023 application form is February 11 in online mode. Once the window closes, candidates will not be able to make any changes in their WB JECA application form 2023. As per the exam date released, West Bengal JECA 2023 will be held on July 8 in offline mode.

WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Dates

Events Dates WB JECA application correction window February 10, 2023 Last date to make corrections in WB JECA February 11, 2023 WB JECA July 8, 2023

How To Make Corrections or Edit WB JECA Application Form 2023?

With the availability of West Bengal JECA 2023 application correction window, candidates will be able to edit the form. Also, only registered candidates will be able to avail this facility. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes in WB JECA application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WB JECA - wbjeeb.in/jeca.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link of WB JECA.

3rd Step - Login by using application number and password.

4th Step - West Bengal JECA 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Make changes in the online form carefully and submit the same.

6th Step - Also, save, download and take a printout of WB JECA application form 2023.

What After WB JECA 2023 Application Correction Window Closes?

After the West Bengal JECA application correction window closes, the authorities will issue the admit card to all those who have successfully submitted the online form. Candidates will be able to download the WB JECA admit card in online mode from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download the admit card of West Bengal JECA, they need to use the application number and password.

