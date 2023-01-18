WB JECA 2023: Registration To Commence On Jan 27, Check Eligibility, How to Apply Here

WB JECA 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will start the admission process for JECA 2023 on January 27, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for JECA 2023 to get admission into Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses will be able to register themselves from the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the WB JECA 2023 examination is February 8, 2023. However, the WB JECA 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on July 8, 2023.

Points to Remember Before Applying For JECA 2023

Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin before applying for the JECA 2023 examination, which is available on the official website. Some of the important points are given below.

Candidates should meet the minimum eligibility criteria before applying for the JECA 2023

Students must have a valid phone number and a valid email ID

Candidates should be prepared with important documents such as Academic transcripts, photographs, Debit cards, or Credit cards, which will be required at the time of registration.

Who is Eligible for JECA 2023?

As per the recent updates, candidates need to meet the below-given eligibility criteria to register for the WB JECA 2023 examination.

Module 1:

Candidates must be graduated from any UGC recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks in any honors degree (for the reserved category candidates, 40% marks is required for the same) along with 60% marks in Mathematics in Bachelor's degree with 60% marks in 12th or any equivalent examination.

Module 2:

Students who have a Bachelor's degree recognised from UGC or AICTE, with at least 50% marks, (for reserved category candidates 45% marks are required), are eligible for WB JECA 2023.

Module 3:

A student should have a graduate degree from any UGC or AICTE-recognised institute in B.E/B.Tech/B.C.A. courses. Applicants must have Mathematics as one of the subjects in each level of education. Candidates should have obtained a minimum of 60% marks (for reserved category candidates, 40% marks are required) at each level of education.

Module 4:

Applicants must have a B.Sc Hons. degree from any UGC-recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks, and (55% marks for reserved category candidates) in Bachelor's degree with Mathematics as of the subjects together with 60 percent of marks in Classes 10 and 12, including 60% marks in Mathematics from a recognised board.

How to Apply for JECA 2023 Exam?

Those interested candidates who are appearing for the JECA 2023 to get admission into the Master of Computer Application programme can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the JECA 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB- wbjeeb.in/jeca

Step 2: Click on the Registrations tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Enter the details mentioned in the application form and login

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the WB JECA 2023 Application fees

Step 6: Now, click on submit

Step 7: The WB JECA 2023 confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the WB JECA 2023 confirmation page for future use

