WB JECA 2023 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

WB JECA 2023: As per the schedule released, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will be closing the application window of West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA) tomorrow - February 8, 2023. Candidates can fill the WB JECA 2023 application form at the official website -wbjeeb.in/jeca by 5.30 PM.

WB JECA 2023 application process includes - registration, filling in details, uploading documents, fee payment, and printing of the confirmation page. As per the released date, West Bengal JECA 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 8 in offline mode.

WB JECA 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for WB JECA 2023?

For admission to the Master of Computer Application in colleges of West Bengal, candidates have to appear for JECA 2023. For that, they must fill up the JECA 2023 application form. Go through the steps to know to fill WB JECA form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WB JECA - wbjeeb.in/jeca.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the application link to complete WB JECA registration.

3rd Step - Complete JECA registration form by entering basic details.

4th Step - After registration, applicants have to login and fill in details in WB JECA application form.

5th Step - Upload required documents and pay the application fee in online mode.

6th Step - Preview and submit the WB JECA application form.

Also, to complete the WB JECA form, candidates will have to pay the specified fees. As per the updates, the JECA application fee for General candidates is Rs.500 whereas SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B have to pay Rs.400 in the prescribed mode. Further, they must also take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

How To Check WB JECA 2023 Application Form Status?

Once they have submitted their JECA online form, then they will be able to check the status of their application form by following the steps mentioned below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to JECA Candidate login page.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter application number and password.

4th Step - If the link for - Download Acknowledgement Page appears, that means the application form of WB JECA 2023 is accepted.

5th Step - If not, the candidates can contact the officials.

