WB JECA 2023: Registrations Commence Today, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

WB JECA 2023 Registrations: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the WB JECA 2023 Registrations today - January 27, 2023. According to the dates available on the official website, WB JECA 2023 Registration portal will be open until February 8, 2023. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam for admission to the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course can visit the official website of WBJEEB 2023 to complete the registration and application process.

According to the given schedule, the WB JECA 2023 exams will be conducted on July 8, 2023. Candidates who are eligible to apply can complete the JECA 2023 Registration and application process through the link available on the official website.

Before registering for JECA 2023 candidates are advised to read through the eligibility criteria provided on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. A direct link for students to register for WB JECA 2023 will also be available here as soon as the registrations commence.

WB JECA 2023 Registrations - Link Available Soon

WB JECA 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for WB JECA 2023 must make sure that they first read through the eligibility criteria provided for the admissions.

According to the criteria given, students applying must have completed their Bachelors programme with a minimum of 60% for the General Category and 45% for the Reserved category. Students must also have secured 60% in Mathematics at the UG level and 60% in Secondary and Higher Secondary Mathematics.

Students with 50% in UGC or AICTE Recognised courses (45% for reserved category) are also eligible to apply for admissions.

It must be noted that having Mathematics as one of the subjects at the UG level is mandatory.

Candidates with a three-year B.Sc Hons degree first have 60% in Honours in UG level with Mathematics as one of the subjects. Students must also secure 60% in classes 10 and 12 with 60% in mathematics from a recognized board.

WB JECA 2023 Registration and Application Process

The link for candidates to apply for WB JECA 2023 will be made available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the WB JECA 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the WB JECA official website

Step 2: Click on the JECA 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and login using the JECA Credentials

Step 4: Fill in the details in the JECA application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the JECA 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

