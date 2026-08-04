WB JECA 2026 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download Rank Cards Through Direct Link Here
WB JECA 2026 result declared. Candidates can download the JECA Rank card at wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and password.
WB JECA Rank Card 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the JECA Results on August 3, 2026. Candidates awaiting the results can visit the official website to check the results and download the rank card.
Candidates who have cleared the WB JECA 2026 exam will be eligible for the counselling process conducted for admissions to the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course offered in colleges across West Bengal. Candidates can check their individual rank cards through the link available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download their individual rank cards for further counselling requirements through the direct link given below.
JECA Result 2026 Direct Link - Click Here
JECA Result 2026 Out, Download Rank Cards Here
The WB JECA Rank Card 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the individual rank cards
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on examinations and select JECA
Step 3: Click on Rank Card 2026
Step 4: Login with the application number and password
Step 5: The JECA Rank Card 2026 will be displayed
Step 6: Download the individual rank card copies for further reference
Details Mentioned on JECA MCA Rank Card
The WB JECA 2026 rank card is available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to cross-check the following details on their rank card
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Subject
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Marks
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Rank
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Qualifying status
WB JECA Result 2026 Out, What Next?
The WBJEEB JECA 2026 rank cards are available for download on the official website. Students who have appeared in and qualified for the entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the online counselling process. The complete counselling schedule will be available on the official website. Once released, students are first required to register through the link on the official website. After this, candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the counselling fee. Candidates also need to enter the choice of course and colleges for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the allotment rounds will be released. Those allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission along with the required documents. The admissions will be considered final after the submission of the admission fee.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.