WB JECA 2026 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download Rank Cards Through Direct Link Here

WB JECA Rank Card 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the JECA Results on August 3, 2026. Candidates awaiting the results can visit the official website to check the results and download the rank card.

Candidates who have cleared the WB JECA 2026 exam will be eligible for the counselling process conducted for admissions to the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course offered in colleges across West Bengal. Candidates can check their individual rank cards through the link available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download their individual rank cards for further counselling requirements through the direct link given below.

JECA Result 2026 Direct Link - Click Here

JECA Result 2026 Out, Download Rank Cards Here

The WB JECA Rank Card 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the individual rank cards