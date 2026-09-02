WB JELET 2026 Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Begin Today, Apply Until September 6 at wbjeeb.nic.in

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WB JELET 2026 counselling round 1 registration begins today. Candidates can register and enter choices for the first round of counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in

WB JELET Counselling 2026: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the Round 1 counselling registration for WB JELET admissions today, September 2, 2026. Eligible students who have cleared the WB JELET 2026 entrance exam for admission into 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) can complete the registration, payment of the registration fee and choice filling through the link on the official website. The last date for candidates to complete the registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling and modify and lock their choices is September 6, 2026. Based on the choices entered, the first round seat allotment result will be declared on September 8, 2026. Candidates can complete the payment of the seat acceptance fee reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from September 8 to 10, 2026.

WB JELET 2026 Counselling registration and choice filling link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also register and complete the fee payment for JELET counselling through the direct link given here. WB JELET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Direct Link Once the online counselling registration and choice filling link is made live, a direct link for the same will also be provided here. Candidates applying for admissions are advised to make sure they complete the choice filling and choice locking process as per the guidelines provided. The window for students to modify their choices will not be extended. WB JELET 2026 Registration Choice Filling - Click Here (Available Soon) Steps to Apply for WB JELET 2026 Counselling The window for students to register and apply for the WB JELET 2026 Round 1 choice filling will open shortly. Follow the steps provided below to register and enter the choices for allotment.