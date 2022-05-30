Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WB Madrasah Results 2022 Declared: Check West Bengal Madrasah Board Results for HM, Alim, Fazil at wbresults.nic.in

    West Bengal Board of Madrasah Examinations has announced the WB Madrasah Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the West Bengal Madrasah Examinations can check the results through the direct link provided here.

    Updated: May 30, 2022 13:48 IST
    WB Madrasah Results 2022
    WB Madrasah Results 2022

    WB Madrasah Results 2022: West Bengal Board of Madrasah Examinations has announced the WB Madrasah Results 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the WB Madrasah examinations for High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exams can check their results through the link available online. 

    Candidates can check the WB Madrasah Exam Results 2022 on the official website - webresults.nic.in. To check the results students are required to enter the WB Madrasah Registration number in the result link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below or the direct link given here to check the WB Madrasah Results 2022.

    WB Madrasah Results 2022

    Steps to check WB Madrasah Results 2022

    Candidates can check the West Bengal Madrasah Results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. In order to make the process of checking the Madrasah Results easier, candidates can also refer to the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Madrasah Official website

    Step 2: Click on the WB Madrasah Result link provided

    Step 3: Click on High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Result link provided

    Step 4: Enter the Registration number in the result link given
    Step 5: The West Bengal Madrasah Result will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the results for further reference

