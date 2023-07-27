WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC will close the WB NEET UG counselling registrations tomorrow: July 28, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBBS/BDS courses can apply on the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.

It must be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the medical entrance exam can apply for WB NEET UG 2023 counselling registration. Candidates can check out the step-by-step guide to apply for the seat allotment process here.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is given below:

West Bengal NEET Counselling 2023 Link Click Here

How to Apply for WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration?

Candidates can follow below to register for the seat allotment process:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration link available

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit and take a printout for future reference

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Fee

Candidates can check out the fee prescribed by authorities below:

Category Counseling Fees (INR) Unreserved 2,000 SC/ST/OBC/OBC A/OBC B/PwD/EWS 1,500

The fees must be paid through online mode, which includes credit card, debit card, net banking, and UPI.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

The Committee has released the schedule for the counseling process. The verification of candidates will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27, 28, and 31, 2023, at the designated colleges. The merit list for Round 1 will be published on August 1, 2023, and candidates can fill and lock their choices online from August 1 to August 2, 2023.

