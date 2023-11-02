WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), West Bengal has commenced the counselling registrations for the WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round today, November 2, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling can complete the registrations by visiting the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, medical aspirants can submit their WB NEET UG registration form by November 3, 2023, till midnight. The list of eligible candidates will be published on November 7, 2023, after 6 pm. The counselling committee will release the result on November 10, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the important instructions related to the WB NEET UG special stray round counselling 2023 before applying.

WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the West Bengal MBBS special stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Fresh registrations From November 2, 2023, (2 pm) Last date to register for WBNEET UG special stray vacancy round November 3, 2023 (till 11.50 pm) Document verification November 4, 2023 (from 11 am to 4 pm) Publication of list of eligible candidates November 7, 2023 after 6 pm Choice filling of listed candidates November 8, 2023 (from 11 am to 12 midnight) Publication of result November 10, 2023 (after 6 pm) Admission of the allotted candidates to the respective colleges From November 11, 2023 (from 10 am to 4 pm) to November 13, 2023

How to fill out the West Bengal NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration form 2023?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the West Bengal NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the WB NEET UG counselling 2023

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details to register

Step 5: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the registration form

Step 6: Upload all the documents in the given format

Step 7: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 8: Submit the application form and download it for future use

