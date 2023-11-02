  1. Home
  2. News
  3. WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, West Bengal has started the counselling registrations for the WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round today, November 2, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can complete their registrations at wbmcc.nic.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 2, 2023 17:02 IST
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), West Bengal has commenced the counselling registrations for the WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round today, November 2, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling can complete the registrations by visiting the official website  - wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, medical aspirants can submit their WB NEET UG registration form by November 3, 2023, till midnight. The list of eligible candidates will be published on November 7, 2023, after 6 pm. The counselling committee will release the result on November 10, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the important instructions related to the WB NEET UG special stray round counselling 2023 before applying. 

WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Round Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the West Bengal MBBS special stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Fresh registrations 

From November 2, 2023, (2 pm)

Last date to register for WBNEET UG special stray vacancy round

November 3, 2023 (till 11.50 pm)

Document verification 

November 4, 2023 (from 11 am to 4 pm)

Publication of list of eligible candidates 

November 7, 2023 after 6 pm

Choice filling of listed candidates

November 8, 2023 (from 11 am to 12 midnight)

Publication of result 

November 10, 2023 (after 6 pm)

Admission of the allotted candidates to the respective colleges

From November 11, 2023 (from 10 am to 4 pm) to November 13, 2023

Check the official notice here 

How to fill out the West Bengal NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration form 2023?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the West Bengal NEET UG special stray vacancy round registration form online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the WB NEET UG counselling 2023

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the details to register

Step 5: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the registration form

Step 6: Upload all the documents in the given format

Step 7: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 8: Submit the application form and download it for future use

Also Read: Karnataka KMAT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023