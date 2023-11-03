  1. Home
WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Window Closes Today, Get Link To Apply Here

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: WBMCC will close the special stray vacancy registration window today at midnight. Candidates can register online for WB NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round at wbmcc.nic.in. Know where and how to apply here

Updated: Nov 3, 2023 12:58 IST
WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will end the application process of West Bengal NEET MBBS special stray vacancy round today: November 3, 2023. Candidates who wish to participate can fill out the WB NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy round registration form online at wbmcc.nic.in. 

The list of eligible candidates based on the registration will be released on November 7, 2023, after 6 pm. The counselling committee will release the WB NEET UG seat allotment result on November 10, 2023, for special stray vacancy round.  

WB NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Date 

Candidates can go through the table to know the important dates related to West Bengal NEET UG counselling for special stray vacancy round: 

Events

Dates

Last date to register for WBNEET UG special stray vacancy round

November 3, 2023 (till 11.50 pm)

Document verification 

November 4, 2023 (11 am to 4 pm)

Release of list of WB NEET UG eligible candidates 

November 7, 2023, after 6 pm

WB NEET UG Choice filling of listed candidates

November 8, 2023 (11 am to 12 midnight)

WBMCC NEET UG seat allotment result 

November 10, 2023 (after 6 pm)

Admission of the allotted candidates to the respective colleges

November 11 to 13, 2023 (10 am to 4 pm)

Documents Required for Verification during West Bengal NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check below the list of documents required at the time of document verification: 

  • NEET admit card 
  • NEET result
  • Recent passport-sized photographs
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Valid photo ID proof (Voter ID Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving licence)
  • Domicile certificate
  • Caste/ Category certificate
  • Migration certificate

How to fill out WB NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Form?

Candidates who are yet to apply must soon register online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the WB NEET UG counselling

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked details to register

Step 5: Login using the generated credentials, fill out the registration form and upload the documents 

Step 6: Pay the specified fees, submit the form and take a printout for future references 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
