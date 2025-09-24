WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, September 24, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the round 2 allotment results through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for admissions can follow the steps provided below to download allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB MCC

Step 2: Click on UG counselling

Step 3: Click on candidate login link

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: Download allotment letter for further reference