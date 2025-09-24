RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbmcc.nic.in

Sep 24, 2025, 16:32 IST

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released the WB NEET UG 2025 round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, September 24, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the allotment result through the login link available on the officialm website - wbmcc.nic.in.

Key Points

  • WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result out
  • Download allotment result using NEET UG roll number and password
  • Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges from September 24 to 26, 2025

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, September 24, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the round 2 allotment results through the official website - wbmcc.nic.in.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Check WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The round 2 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for admissions can follow the steps provided below to download allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB MCC

Step 2: Click on UG counselling

Step 3: Click on candidate login link

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: Download allotment letter for further reference

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Documents Required

Candidates reporting for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions

  • WB NEET UG allotment letter
  • NEET UG scorecard
  • Passport-sized photo
  • Signature
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Valid ID proof
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate

 

 

