WB NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result 2023 out, check list of documents required for reporting

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: The second round seat allotment result can be checked online at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted West Bengal NEET seats have to report to the allotted institute between August 28 and September 1, 2023. Check list of documents required for counselling

Updated: Aug 28, 2023 10:56 IST
WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the round 2 seat allotment result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. Candidates can check the WB NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results online at the official website: wbmcc.nic.in. They need to use NEET roll number and password to check their allotment result. 

As per the official schedule, the reporting for West Bengal NEET round 2 will begin today. Also, those who have upgraded seats in the second round are required to submit the fee and documents with server-generated relieving letters from the previously allotted college for admission to the newly allotted institute. 

WB UG Round 2 Result 2023 for Seat Allotment - Direct Link (Available Now) 

West Bengal NEET Reporting Date 2023 for Round 2 

The counselling is being conducted for the 85% state quota seats. The counselling process will have four rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3 and stray round. Check reporting and other counselling dates below: 

Events 

Dates 

Round 2 reporting to the allotted institute

August 28 and September 1, 2023 (11 am to 4 pm)

WB NEET UG round 3 counselling registration

September 5, 2023

Round 3 registration ends 

September 6, 2023

Payment of fees 

September 5 to 6, 2023

Verification of candidates in designated colleges

September 7 to 8, 2023 (11 am to 4 pm)

List of successfully verified candidates

September 9, 2023

Online choice filling and choice locking facility

September 9 to 10, 2023

WB NEET UG seat allotment result

September 13, 2023

How to check West Bengal MBBS/BDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023? 

The second round seat allotment result is available online at wbmcc.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to check WB NEET UG round 2 result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG Medical and Dental counselling tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Scroll down and click on login tab

Step 5: Enter NEET roll number and password 

Step 6: West Bengal NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check and take print for future reference

List of documents required for WB NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2? 

While going for reporting, candidates have to carry the list of documents provided below: 

  • NEET UG Scorecard 
  • NEET UG Admit Card 
  • Candidate profile letter and payment receipt generated online after successful payment
  • Domicile certificate (a1, a2, b) or domicile certificate from e-district website
  • Valid voter card or Aadhar card or passport
  • Caste certificate as applicable (issued in the State of West Bengal)
  • PwD certificate
  • Age proof
  • Class 10+2 mark sheet for verification of marks
  • Medical certificate

