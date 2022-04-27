WB Schools, Colleges to have Summer Vacations from 2nd May due to Intense Heatwave: WB CM Mamata

WB Schools, Colleges to have Summer Vacations due to Intense Heatwave: Amid the intense heatwave sweeping across eastern India, West Bengal Government has come to help students. As per media reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the State Education Minister to announce early summer vacations for School and College students of the state in the light of the heatwave. On Wednesday, WB CM said that in the light the on-going intense heatwave and to safeguard students from possible contestation of COVID-19 virus, the state will announce summer vacations.

WB CM Mamata Directs Edu Min to Announce Summer Vacations

Addressing a review meeting held at state secretariat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will direct education minister to announce early summer vacations. At the meeting, CM Mamata noted "I will urge education minister Bratya Basu to announce May 2 as the date for the onset of summer vacations in schools, colleges and universities. Ask the private schools to implement this, too.” Speaking at the meeting she informed that there have been reports of students falling ill and suffering from dehydration due to the intense heatwave in the state. In the light of this and prioritizing safety of the students, the state government is expected to announce early summer vacations for schools students.

Heatwave impacting Students and Academic Activities

The early on set of Summer this year, North and Eastern India have been experiencing intense heatwave. The heatwave has impacted students and their academic activities adversely in the last week with many reports of students falling ill. Keeping this in mind, the Odisha Board i.e., BSE Odisha has decided to suspend the afternoon session of the on-going matric examination for class 10 students. Now, all the papers for BSE Odisha 10th Exam 2022 will be held in the morning session only.

