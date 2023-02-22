WBBSE Class 10 Exams Commence on Feb 23, Check Exam Instructions Here

WBBSE 10th Exam 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will begin the Class 10 examinations on February 23, 2023. Approximately 6,98,628 students are scheduled to appear for the West Bengal Madhyamik Board exam across the various exam centres.

The board will commence the exams with the language papers. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11:45 AM to 3 PM. Candidates appearing for the board exams are advised to carry their class 10 admit card with them to the exam centre. Students must note that entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the WBBSE 10th Admit Card.

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam 2023 Important Instructions

West Bengal Board will be conducting the WBBSE 10th exams across the designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams can check through the instructions given here.

Candidates appearing for the WBBSE 10th Exams must carry their admit card with them to the exam centre.

Students are also advised to carry their school ID card with them along with the admit card.

Students are advised to reach the WBBSE exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam

Candidates are not allowed to carry items like mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smart watches etc

Candidates can carry water in a transparent bottle, sanitiser and stationary in transparent pouches.

Candidates caught cheating or using unfair means will not be allowed to continue for further exams.

WBBSE Class 12 Exams 2023

The West Bengal Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream exams are scheduled to begin from March 14, 2023. The exams will continue until March 27, 2023. Students can keep visiting JagranJosh for further updates on WBBSE 10th and 12th Exams.

