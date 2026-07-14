WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 Released, Check Exam Dates, Timings & Full Schedule Here
WBBSE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) board exam datesheet, scheduled from February 15 to February 25. Regular exams run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with fifteen extra minutes for reading. Students can access the complete routine on the official WBBSE website.
WBBSE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the full datesheet for the Madhyamik board exams 2027. According to the announcement made by the Board, the important secondary exams will start from February 15 and will continue till February 25, 2027. The entire process of examination will take place in pen and paper mode for ten days.
According to the datesheet, the major subjects will start with the First Language on February 15, followed by Second Language on February 16. Important subjects like History, Geography, Mathematics, Physical Science, and Life Science will follow one after another from February 18 to February 24, and will conclude with optional subjects on the last day. The regular timings for the exams in WBBSE are 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, the candidates will be allowed an additional 15 minutes from 10:45 AM for reading the question paper. The students can now download the PDF format datesheet from the official website of WBBSE.
How To Check The WBBSE Madhyamik 2027 Datesheet?
To Check The WBBSE Madhyamik 2027 Datesheet follow the steps given below:
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Open the browser and go to the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.
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Find the “Other Links” tab on the homepage of the website.
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Choose the “MP Examination Routine” tab from the list of links.
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Click on the link of Madhyamik 2027 examination routine PDF.
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The entire timetable will appear before your eyes.
WBBSE Madhyamik 2027: Complete Schedule
To check the complete schedule for the WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 follow the table given below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
February 15, 2027
|
Monday
|
First Language
|
February 16, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Second Language
|
February 17, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
No Exam / Gap Day
|
February 18, 2027
|
Thursday
|
History
|
February 19, 2027
|
Friday
|
Geography
|
February 20, 2027
|
Saturday
|
No Exam / Weekend
|
February 21, 2027
|
Sunday
|
No Exam / Weekend
|
February 22, 2027
|
Monday
|
Mathematics
|
February 23, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Physical Science
|
February 24, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
Life Science
|
February 25, 2027
|
Thursday
|
Optional Elective Subjects
Timings for Important Exams
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Time Allowed for Reading: 10:45 AM to 11:00 AM (time strictly allotted to read the question paper).
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Time Allowed for Writing: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (most subjects).
Some vocational subjects would have a different ending time between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.