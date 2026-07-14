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WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 Released, Check Exam Dates, Timings & Full Schedule Here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:17 IST

WBBSE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) board exam datesheet, scheduled from February 15 to February 25. Regular exams run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with fifteen extra minutes for reading. Students can access the complete routine on the official WBBSE website.

WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 Released, Check Exam Dates, Timings & Full Schedule Here
WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 Released, Check Exam Dates, Timings & Full Schedule Here
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WBBSE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the full datesheet for the Madhyamik board exams 2027. According to the announcement made by the Board, the important secondary exams will start from February 15 and will continue till February 25, 2027. The entire process of examination will take place in pen and paper mode for ten days. 

According to the datesheet, the major subjects will start with the First Language on February 15, followed by Second Language on February 16. Important subjects like History, Geography, Mathematics, Physical Science, and Life Science will follow one after another from February 18 to February 24, and will conclude with optional subjects on the last day. The regular timings for the exams in WBBSE are 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, the candidates will be allowed an additional 15 minutes from 10:45 AM for reading the question paper. The students can now download the PDF format datesheet from the official website of WBBSE.

How To Check The WBBSE Madhyamik 2027 Datesheet?

To Check The WBBSE Madhyamik 2027 Datesheet follow the steps given below:

  • Open the browser and go to the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.  

  • Find the “Other Links” tab on the homepage of the website.

  • Choose the “MP Examination Routine” tab from the list of links.

  • Click on the link of Madhyamik 2027 examination routine PDF.

  • The entire timetable will appear before your eyes.

WBBSE Madhyamik 2027: Complete Schedule

To check the complete schedule for the WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 follow the table given below:

Date

Day

Subject

February 15, 2027

Monday

First Language

February 16, 2027

Tuesday

Second Language

February 17, 2027

Wednesday

No Exam / Gap Day

February 18, 2027

Thursday

History

February 19, 2027

Friday

Geography

February 20, 2027

Saturday

No Exam / Weekend

February 21, 2027

Sunday

No Exam / Weekend

February 22, 2027

Monday

Mathematics

February 23, 2027

Tuesday

Physical Science

February 24, 2027

Wednesday

Life Science

February 25, 2027

Thursday

Optional Elective Subjects

Timings for Important Exams

  • Time Allowed for Reading: 10:45 AM to 11:00 AM (time strictly allotted to read the question paper).

  • Time Allowed for Writing: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (most subjects).

Some vocational subjects would have a different ending time between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:40 IST

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