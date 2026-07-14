WBBSE Madhyamik Datesheet 2027 Released, Check Exam Dates, Timings & Full Schedule Here

WBBSE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the full datesheet for the Madhyamik board exams 2027. According to the announcement made by the Board, the important secondary exams will start from February 15 and will continue till February 25, 2027. The entire process of examination will take place in pen and paper mode for ten days.

According to the datesheet, the major subjects will start with the First Language on February 15, followed by Second Language on February 16. Important subjects like History, Geography, Mathematics, Physical Science, and Life Science will follow one after another from February 18 to February 24, and will conclude with optional subjects on the last day. The regular timings for the exams in WBBSE are 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, the candidates will be allowed an additional 15 minutes from 10:45 AM for reading the question paper. The students can now download the PDF format datesheet from the official website of WBBSE.