WB Class 12 Result 2022 (Direct Link Here): Know Passing Marks for WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Exam Result

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022: Toppers List

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Adisha Debsharma 498 2 Sayandip Samanta 497 3 Rohin Sen 496 3 Soham Das 496 3 Parichay Pari, 496 4 8 students 495 5 11 students 494

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022 Declared: Result Link Live

West Bengal Board has activated the WB Class 12 Result link. Candidates who have been waiting for the WBCHSE 12th Results 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the WBCHSE 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 10, 2022 @ 12:00 PM

Merit and Toppers List declared

WBCHSE has announced the names of the students who have secured the Top 3 ranks in the WB class 12 exams 2022. Candidates can check below the list of students who have secured the top ranks.

Adisha Dev Sharma Sayandip Samanta Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari

It must be noted that the WBCHSE 12th Result link 2022 will be made live shortly.

Updated as on June 10, 2022 @ 11:42 AM

WBCHSE 12th Results: Press Meet Commences

West Bengal Board has announced the results of the class 12 students in an official press conference. According to the details provided by the board the total pass percentage of WBCHSE Class 12 students is 88.44%. The link for candidates to check the WBCHSE 12th Results 2022 will be available on this page shortly after the results are declared.

Updated as on June 10, 2022 @ 11:39 AM

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022: Declared: West Bengal Boards of Secondary Education has declared the WBCHSE 12th Results 2022 for the various streams on the official website. Students who have appeared for the West Bengal Ucch Madhyamik Examinations will be able to check their results through the link which will be available on the official website of the board.

According to the information provided by the board, the Class 12 WBCHSE results 2022 will be announced in a press conference at 11 AM followed by which the result link will be made live at 12 PM on the official website -wbresults.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check their Class 12 Results for the Science, Commerce and Arts stream students.

Candidates must note that they are required to secure the minimum marks set by the board to be considered as qualified in the WBCHSE 12th Exams 2022. Candidates can check below the complete details including the minimum marks, grading system and other details regarding the WBCHSE 12th Results 2022.

What is the minimum mark required to qualify the WBCHSE 12th Results 2022

According to the information provided by WBCHSE officials, students are required to secure an overall minimum of 30% marks to qualify for the class 12 exam. It must be noted that students require atleast 30 marks out of 100 in each subject to be considered as qualified for higher education based on their choice of stream.

WBCHSE 12th Grading System

West Bengal Board will also be mentioning the grade secured by the students in the class 12 exams according to the marks. The board follows a specific grading system for the students. Candidates can check the WBCHSE Class 12 Grading system below.

Range of Marks Grade Remarks 80-100 A+ Excellent 60-79 A Very Good 45-59 B Good 30-44 C Satisfactory Below 30 D Disqualified

