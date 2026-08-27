WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card 2027 Released: Download Higher Secondary Hall Ticket at wbchse.wb.gov.in
WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released hall tickets for the HS Semester III Examination 2027 on wbchse.wb.gov.in. School authorities must download, seal, and sign the admit cards before issuing them to students. Exams run from September 21 to October 7, 2026.
WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has formally announced the distribution of hall tickets for the forthcoming Higher Secondary (Class 12) Semester III Examination 2027. Authorities from schools and other institutions can view and download the admit cards from the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in. Distribution of the hall ticket is an essential step in the examination procedure which allows students from Class 12 to participate in the examination by having the essential credential document to enter the examination centers.
The hall ticket contains important details related to candidates such as full name of the candidate, roll number, registration, subjects chosen by the student and details of the examination center where they will have to appear for the tests. Candidates are recommended to collect their admit card from the concerned school authority as soon as possible before the start of the examinations. Once they receive the hall ticket, they should verify the details on it very carefully to check if there are any mistakes in it. In case of errors and discrepancies found in the admit card, they should immediately inform the principal of the school or head of the institution regarding the same. It is mandatory for the candidates to have an authentic hall ticket issued by the school for taking part in the examinations.
How To Download The WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card 2027?
To download the WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Navigate to the Official Website: Log on to the official website of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education at wbchse.wb.gov.in.
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Login to School Dashboard: Login through the option for Institute Login, which is prominently displayed on the homepage.
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Login Credentials: Enter your login details such as your user ID and password to log on to the website.
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Find the Admit Card Option: Find the option for HS Semester III Examination 2027 Admit Card from the specific dashboard section.
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Generate Hall Tickets for Students: Generate the hall tickets in bulk by selecting your institute's student's list.
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Print Hall Tickets: Print the hall tickets and add your institution’s official seal and sign it before issuing it to students.
WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card 2027: Important Highlights & Exam Dates
Below mentioned are the Highlights & exam dates of the WBCHSE HS Semester III Admit Card 2027:
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Event / Detail
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Schedule / Information
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Admit Card Release Date
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August 27, 2026
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Semester III Exam Dates
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September 21, 2026 – October 7, 2026
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Exam Timings
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11:00 AM onwards (Single Shift)
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Official Website
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.