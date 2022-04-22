WBJEE 2022 Admit Card (OUT): Download West Bengal JEE Admit Card online via wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2022 Admit Card (Out): Finally, the long wait has ended, as the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming exam. The WBJEE Admit Card 2022 was released in the evening hours of 22nd April 2022 and was made available to all the registered students online via the official website. The hall tickets issued today by the board are for the WBJEE 2022 entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on 30th April 2022. Candidates can now log onto the exam portal wbjeeb.nic.in to access and download WBJEE Admit Card 2022. Alternatively, a direct link for the same is also provided below:

Download WBJEE 2022 Admit Card – Direct Link (Available Now)

WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Details to be Checked

Candidates should note that the WBJEE 2022 exam will be held on 30th April and admit cards are mandatory for them to carry to the exam hall. With WBJEE 2022 admit cards, candidates will not be allowed entry into the exam hall. Therefore, they are advised to check all the details and verify that they are correct without any errors or discrepancies. The WBJEE Admit Card 2022 will contain many details such as name, date of birth, allotted exam centre, exam date and time. In addition to this, the hall ticket also contains the exam day instructions that are to be followed by the candidates for the upcoming exam. Students are advised to check all these details on their individual hall tickets carefully and raise a concern with authorities in case of any errors.

WBJEE 2022: Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines

With just 8 days left for the state-level entrance exam, it is important for students to know and be aware of all the exam day instructions and guidelines. These exam day guidelines have been provided as part of the admit card and have to be followed by all the candidates.

Admit Cards Mandatory : As reported earlier, admit cards are mandatory for all candidates, and without it they will not be granted entry in the exam centre.

: As reported earlier, admit cards are mandatory for all candidates, and without it they will not be granted entry in the exam centre. Stationery Items : Candidates are advised to carry and use only a Black/blue ballpoint pen while attempting the exam

: Candidates are advised to carry and use only a Black/blue ballpoint pen while attempting the exam No Electronic Devices : Candidates should note that all electronic gadgets and devices are banned in the exam centre. Therefore, candidates should not carry smartphones, featurephones, smartwatches and docu-pens, Bluetooth headsets or earphones and log tables inside the exam hall.

: Candidates should note that all electronic gadgets and devices are banned in the exam centre. Therefore, candidates should not carry smartphones, featurephones, smartwatches and docu-pens, Bluetooth headsets or earphones and log tables inside the exam hall. Reporting Time: The reporting time by which candidates have to report to the exam hall will be notified on the admit card. Any candidate will not be allowed inside the exam centre/hall once the WBJEE Exam has started.

Also Read: COVID in Delhi Schools: Govt issues new SOPs, Separate Quarantine Room, no sharing of lunch, books Allowed