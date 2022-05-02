WBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Unofficial Answer Key Released by Independent Educators, Check Details Here

WBJEE 2022: As per the recent updates, many independent educators and coaching classes has released the unofficial answer key of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2022 (WBJEE). With the help of the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their expected scores in the exam. As of now, WBJEEB has not yet released the date of the WBJEE 2022 official answer key.

The WBJEE exam 2022 is conducted in offline mode as a pen and paper-based test. The WBJEE entrance exam was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering & technology, pharmacy and architecture at different universities, and colleges in the State of West Bengal.

WBJEE Unofficial Answer Key 2022

Various coaching institutes and independent educators have released the unofficial answer key of West Bengal JEE on their websites. With the help of the unofficial WBJEE 2022 answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score before the declaration of the result. To download the unofficial asnwer key of WBJEE 2022, candidates will have to visit the official websites of the coaching institiutes. Further, they can click on the download WBJEE answer key and download the same.

WBJEE 2022 Exam Analysis

Going as per media reports, some of the candidates who have appeared in the WBJEE reviewed the papers as moderate and balanced. The WBJEE 2022 was held in two shifts, the candidates appeared in paper 1 (Maths) from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 to 4 pm.

As per one of the candidate, "57.5% questions came from class 12 syllabus and 42.5% questions came from Class 11 syllabus. Most important is that WBJEE is emphasizing those areas of Physics, which require a very good mathematical concept. Question standard is from easy to moderate."

WBJEE Result 2022

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the WBJEE 2022 result after the conclusion of the exam. To check the result of West Bengal JEE, candidates need to enter their application number and password. The authorities will release the WBJEE result 2022 in the form of a rankcard. The result of WBJEE 2022 comprises details related to marks secured by the candidates in WBJEE 2022 along with other personal details.

Also Read: TANCET Admit Card 2022 To be Released Today, Download TANCET Hall Tickets online at annauniv.edu