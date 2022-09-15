WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Today, Check at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be announcing the WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 Counselling on the official website today. Candidates who have qualified the WBJEE 2022 entrance examinations and have registered for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to check the Round 2 counselling details.

The WBJEE 2022 Allotment Result will be released based on the choices and preferences entered by the students during the Choice Filling procedure. Candidates who have been allotted seats as per their choice of preference can move ahead with the Payment of Seat acceptance fee from September 15 to 19, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be available for download on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also check the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment list through the direct link which will be available here as and when the allotment list is announced on the official website.

WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment (Available Soon)

How to check WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

The WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list will be made available in the online mode only. Candidates will be required to login using the Login credentials in order to check the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling Result. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round 2 Results

Step 1: Visit the WBJEEB official website

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2022 Exam Section

Step 3: The WBJEE Round 2 Counselling Result link will be available on the homepage

Step 4: Click on the Allotment link and enter the Login Credentials

Step 5: The WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list will be displayed

Step 6: Download the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment result for further reference

As per the schedule given on the official website, students who were unable to secure a seat in the round 2 of WBJEE 2022 counselling and wish to opt for the Mop Up rounds can complete the payment of fee and choice filling procedure from September 21 to 23, 2022. The Mop-Up round seat allotment result will be announced on September 27, 2022.

