    WBJEE 2022 JEE Main Counselling Registration Close Today, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

    WBJEE JEE Main 2022 Counselling registration window will close today. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can complete the registration and web option entry through the link available here.

    Updated: Oct 11, 2022 17:16 IST
    WBJEE JEE Main 2022 Counselling
    WBJEE JEE Main 2022 Counselling

    WBJEE 2022 Counseling Registrations: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be closing the registration window for the WBJEE 2022 Counselling today - October 11, 2022. The counselling registrations are underway for the admissions to the JEE Main seats. Students who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 entrance exams can complete the counselling registrations through the direct link available here. 

    After completing the WBJEE 2022 JEE Main counselling registrations candidates will be able to complete the web options entry process and submit the application fee. During the web options entry process candidates are required to enter the choice of course and college as per their order of preference for the allotment process. The counselling is applicable only to those candidates who have cleared the JEE Main 2022 exams and wish to secure admission in the engineering colleges in West Bengal.

    WBJEE 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 14, 2022. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process by October 17, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in to complete the registrations for the JEE Main counselling.

    WBJEE Counselling Registrations 2022 - Click Here

    WBJEE 2022 JEE Main Counselling Registrations

    The WBJEE 2022 JEE Main Counselling Registration link will close today. Students who are yet to complete the registrations can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the WBJEE Counselling website

    Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Architecture and JEE Main counselling Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details under ‘New Registrations’

    Step 4: Login to complete the web option entry process

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

    WBJEE 2022 Counselling Document required

    After the allotment list is released, candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to visit the college allotted and complete the document verification and admission process. During the admission process candidates are required to submit the following documents

    • Provisional allotment letter
    • JEE Main Rank Card
    • Class 10 Admit Card for verification
    • Class 10 and 12 Marksheet
    • Category Certificate
    • Domicile Certificate

